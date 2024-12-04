57° San Marcos
Dining tries to diversify for international students

News Staff
December 4, 2024
Carson Rodgers

Texas State’s record 1,431 international students this fall has caused an increase in the demand for more diverse dining options.

Some international students have criticized the dining options on campus. Archana Aryal, pre-nursing freshman from Nepal, said Texas State does not have enough diverse options in its dining halls to accommodate the growing number of international students.

“Because Texas State is welcoming so many international students they need to take into account their diet,” Aryal said. “I wish there were more options so students would feel more comfortable.”

Yuno Momma, international studies sophomore from Japan described Revolution Noodle in the LBJ Student Center as “overpriced” and “inauthentic.”

While disappointed by the available options, Momma is glad the university is making an effort to provide more international cuisine.

“I have friends at other universities in the U.S. and they don’t have any Japanese restaurants. Maybe I’m lucky to have at least one,” Momma said.

Momma said that he has opted to buy ingredients locally to make meals in his dorm.

Aryal said she also had issues with Texas State’s meal plans. The university requires any freshman living on campus to purchase a meal plan, which ranges from $1,495-$2,350 per semester. Aryal said that is financially unsustainable for her as she doesn’t have many options to choose from on campus.

“I have the bronze meal plan and it’s the cheapest one but it’s still so much money and I don’t have many options to choose from as a vegetarian,” Aryal said. “I think [Texas State] needs to look into the needs of international students so they are comfortable purchasing a meal plan.”

Texas State does have a way for students to give feedback through the Food Service Survey. According to Chin Hong Chua, Chartwells’ resident district manager, the survey runs every October. Chua also said that students can give recipes to dining hall chef’s to cook for them.

“The challenge we face is sometimes the ingredients are hard to source, or sometimes it could be the equipment,” Chua said.

Chua said the university is working to accommodate the dietary needs and desires of international students and one way they are doing this is by hiring international students to work in the dining halls. He said bringing those students in allows them to share recipes from their home country with dining staff.

According to Chua, the Den serves halal food and the LBJ Student Center has options for Indian and Nepalese foods. The university is trying to expand their offerings with future expansions to the on-campus dining system, Chua said.

“We are planning for a third dining hall,” Chua said. “We are looking at putting a tandoori oven in the dining hall. A tandoori oven is widely used in the Middle East, [so you] can make more authentic meat or naan bread.”

Chua said dining staff will work with students when possible to meet necessary dietary restrictions, such as for halal or kosher foods.

“I believe we also have a dietary form for [students] to fill out,” Chua said. “Then our campus chef will reach out to the person and walk that walk.”

While there are no current dining facilities that are allergen-free, Chua said they are hoping to put an allergy-free serving station in the planned new dining hall located by LBJ Student Center.

