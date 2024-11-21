What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Nov. 22-24, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, November 22, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Come support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, November 22, Bowl-o-Rama Mama

The pins will start dropping at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Sunset Bowling Lanes for the Bowl-o-Rama Mama. This is a family friendly bowling event with a $10 registration fee required for everyone who plans to bowl. Spots are limited so click here to sign up. Concessions will be available for purchase on-site.

Saturday, November 23, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Saturday at the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the San Marcos Flea Market will host a variety of vendors from the community offering great finds and great deals. This is a free event for all ages.

Saturday, November 23, TXST Football vs Georgia State

Kicking off at 6 p.m., Saturday at the UFCU Stadium, the Bobcats will face off against the Georgia State Panthers. This is the Bobcats’ final home game of the season. Tickets are available online. Can’t make the game? Catch it streaming on ESPN+.

Sunday, November 24, Classic Rides On El Camino Real

Starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, Classic Ride On El Camino Real is an event showcasing vehicles of all kinds. From classics to the latest models, this event occurs on the last Sunday of every month. This is a free and family friendly event.

Sunday, November 24, TXST Symphony Orchestra

This Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Evans Auditorium, the TXST Symphony Orchestra will be premiering multiple new works including their own TXST Symphony Commission and new work by Mexican Composer Gabriela Ortiz. Tickets start at $8 for Texas State students, faculty and staff and can be purchased online.