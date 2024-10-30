88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Buc-ee’s ground breaking sparks conversation on pros, cons

Jamie Moore, News Reporter
October 30, 2024
Jarell Carr

Construction on the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center on the south side of Yarrington Road and I-35 began Oct. 1.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the project is estimated to cost $47 million and will span 74,707 square feet. San Marcos’ store will be 886 square feet away from surpassing the Buc-ee’s in Luling, which holds the record as the largest convenience store in the world, and will be only 14 miles away from the nearby Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels.

San Marcos City Council gave initial approval for the project in February, with final approval in March. Christian Smith, the city’s economic and business development manager, said Buc-ee’s will create 175 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $43,855.

“Throughout the process, the Buc-ee’s team has shown they share the city of San Marcos’ values and commitment to sustainability,” Richard Reynosa, San Marcos assistant director of engineering said.

Reynosa also said Buc-ee’s will install its first-ever rainwater harvesting system at the new location, along with stormwater runoff systems and exterior lighting that will be mounted as low as possible, potentially minimizing light pollution.

The University Star spoke to students, residents and local businesses about their opinion on the incoming Buc-ee’s Travel Center.

Some students like Lillian Montalvo, freshman theater education major, are excited about the addition of the new Buc-ee’s. Montalvo said the competition could be good for the community.

“I think [Buc-ee’s] is something really cool that’s part of the Texas culture,” Montalvo said. “I think it would bring a lot of job opportunities… they have a higher pay rate as well.”

According to Indeed, the average hourly salary for a cashier job at Buc-ee’s is around $18 compared to $12 at other gas stations like 7-Eleven.

Manager of Cafe on the Square Esther Henk said the new store could help retain Texas State graduates in the area through job availability, meaning more business for the local spots too.

“I think it’s great to have more opportunity for employment in the area, so that way we’ll keep people graduating more local instead of them moving to Houston or Dallas,” Henk said.

Executive Director of the Price Center Clay DeStefano sees the new Buc-ee’s, along with Texas State’s record enrollment of 40,678 students, as a sign the city is focused on development over community engagement.

“This kind of development, it’s bound to happen and it’s okay, but where it happens and how it happens matters as much as it happening,” DeStefano said. “Regrettably, students are not citizens of this community – they’re part-time residents.”

Grins, a restaurant established in San Marcos in 1975, has struggled to recover after the pandemic. Grins’ owner Paul Sutphen said they plan to “fight like hell” to stay connected to the community as larger chains come in.

Locals have also complained about the increased commercialization in San Marcos’ historic areas through housing projects, including the approval of the McLain Project.

I don’t think much of the future of this place,” Andrew Shinn, a San Marcos local, wrote in a written interview with The Star. “Like many others, I’ll likely leave soon or be pushed out by subsidized housing and move to a city where the residents are prioritized and the leadership of the city isn’t looking to make a quick buck in my expense.”

Shinn, who lives on Yarrington Road, grew up in San Marcos, went to school in San Marcos and has worked exclusively in the Kyle/San Marcos area.

Yarrington Road, the future site of Buc-ee’s, is also part of the Proposition A road bond on the November General Election ballot. If approved, this bond will fund construction and maintenance for multiple roads in the area, also potentially bringing more construction work to Yarrington Road.

“Buc-ee’s is part of a larger mixed-use area that is installing infrastructure for all the future uses in the area between Yarrington and the Blanco River, Post Road and I-35,” Smith said.

According to TDLR, the Buc-ee’s estimated completion date is Dec. 15, 2025.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Bobcats get animated for Halloween
Bobcats get animated for Halloween
Boxes containing the remains of unidentified individuals stored in the Operation Identification forensics room, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the Freeman Center research facility. Every unidentified body is attached to their OpID, a number to help with identifying and organized storing of their remains; the forensics room houses over 300 boxes of remains and is quickly running out of storage space.
TXST program identifies deceased migrants
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Woolridge and Washington shine as Ragin’ Cajuns take down Bobcats
commissioner's court city council 4
Residents sue Hays County over handling of road bond
(From Left to Right) Star Stories Speakers Jessica Ary, Mason Murphy, Sergio Carvajal-Leoni, Erika Nielson, Regina Nelson, Sean O’Connor, Monica Charles and Felicia Ramos gather on stage for a group photo, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center. Star Stories is an event where speakers share inspiring stories.
Storytellers shine at sixth annual Star Stories
Rabid bat found in SMTX residential neighborhood
Rabid bat found in SMTX residential neighborhood
More in News
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
Hays County district judge accused of unlawfully asking for students’ votes
Local activist Amanda Smith speaks at press conference condemning President Kelly Damphousse for comments on pro-Palestine graffiti, Monday, Oct. 28, at the Stallions statue.
Pro-Palestinian organizations call on Damphousse to apologize for use of ‘antisemitism’
uStarlogo
SMPD investigates pro-Trump flyers found on at least 2 Harris lawn signs
University Star logo
Ten Texas State students arrested for Halloween theft in Kyle
A white egret stands in a patch of Texas wild rice in the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Sewell Park.
San Marcos to return to Stage 3 drought restrictions
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
More in san-marcos
Drag artist Xtra performs at "A Brunch of Drag" at The Davenport on South Guadalupe Street.
The Davenport discontinues 'A Brunch of Drag,' sparks community concerns
The student council for Jewish Bobcats light a candle for the victims of the October 7th massacre at the memorial held by Chabad at Texas State University, Chabad San Marcos and Faces of October Seventh, Monday Oct. 14, at the Price Center and Garden.
San Marcos community holds memorial to honor Israeli victims of October 7
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
A sign along the San Marcos River spreads awareness about the habitat of Wild-Rice and Fountain Darters, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, near Bicentennial Park.
Experts weigh benefits, challenges of federal species conservation plan
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
A litter of seven mixed breed puppies press their faces up against the gate of their kennel on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. Three of the seven puppies, Torri, Masai and Gabby, are still listed as adoptable on the shelter's webpage.
SMTX grapples with overcrowding at animal shelter
Donate to The University Star