What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Diego Medel, Engagement Editor
September 6, 2024

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend. This weekend, from Sept. 6 – Sept. 8, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, September 6, Vampire Bingo

From 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday at Triple Six Social, guests can dress in their best vampire attire for a night full of vampire-themed bingo. Win free drinks, cakes and more. Dress-up is not required, this is a free event.

Friday, September 6, Emo Nite

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday at The Marc, Emo Nite will take over for a night jam-packed with curated playlists featuring old and new emo artists. Tickets start at $21 and are available for purchase online. This is an 18+ event, additional $5 cover fee for under 21 at the door.

Saturday, September 7, I-35 Rivalry, TXST Football vs UTSA

Kicking off at 3 p.m., Saturday at the UFCU Stadium, the 6th iteration of the I-35 Rivalry will be played between the Bobcats and the Roadrunners. The Roadrunners enter the contest seeking a sixth-straight win over the Bobcats. Tickets are available online, also streaming on ESPNU.

Saturday, September 7, Flight by Nothing

Catch Flight by Nothing live at 9 p.m. this Saturday at The Porch. Flight by Nothing is an indie-rock band based out of Austin. This event is free for ages 21+ and $5 for 18+.

Sunday, September 8, Back To Serve: Drag Brunch

From 2 to 3:30 p.m, Back To Serve is a free drag brunch hosted by Malibu Imported at The Porch. Booths and tables are available for reservations online. This is an 18+ event with free admission.

Sunday, September 8, Sinister Sunday: A Dark Market

Starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. enjoy a sinister Sunday morning full of music, shopping and coffee at Triple Six Social. This event is free and open to all ages.

Donate to The University Star