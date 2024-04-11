53° San Marcos
EMS responds to multiple injuries at River Fest

Lucciana Choueiry, Ryan Claycamp, and Eleanor Munoz
April 11, 2024
Security+denies+entry+to+students+at+River+Fest+after+the+barricade+was+trampled+on+April+11%2C+2024.
Eleanor Munoz
Security denies entry to students at River Fest after the barricade was trampled on April 11, 2024.

At least three students were injured after the River Fest crowd forced their way past security breaking the barricade, according to University Police Department Sgt. Michael Rodriguez.

At around 7:30 p.m., the festival had 20,000 to 30,000 people inside Sewell Park, according to Rodriguez. The fire marshal then banned any more students from entering the festival, leading to students storming the fence and breaking the barriers, according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said there was a lack of security organization which led to the injuries inside the festival.

“We had a girl with a possible dislocated knee… and a case of alcohol poisoning,” Rodriguez said.

San Marcos Hays County Emergency Medical Services, San Marcos Fire Department and UPD along with additional law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the incidents.

There are currently no updates on the status of the injured individuals.

“We had to call UPD officers from regular patrol because we weren’t ready for a crowd of 30,000 people,” Rodriguez said. “It was chaos.”

There were entrance gates located all around the park, however, after the initial incident, some gates were letting students in while others were turning students away.

“When [staff] said they were shutting down the entrances, everyone started freaking out… They were pushing toward the gate and I saw a girl get trampled to the ground,” Gabriel Kohl, a pre-med freshman who witnessed the incident, said.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.
