Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion

Cara Cervenka Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.

Community support helped Taquitos Mi Rancho expand to Riverside Dr. in April 2023. After nearly a year, Co-Owners Augusto Galindo and Maria del Rosario Rubio said the truck has experienced success with its drive-up and order method, allowing more patrons to order as a result of the increased parking spaces.

Although its old location on 641 E Hopkins St. was a prime location, moving was the next logical step for the food truck after the previous location owner did not want to renew the space rental agreement and intended to use the Taquitos Mi Rancho space for themselves.

“The space at the other location was really small and because the company also had their own customers,” Augusto said.

At its previous location, the truck drew a large crowd of college students because of the heavy traffic in the area. Augusto said the truck began to close at 1 a.m. on weekends because of students who would come after parties and football games to eat tacos.

“It took us around a whole year to start gathering everything to open up the food truck,” Augusto said. “Some things are imported in Mexico, and those things also take time and money.”

Although it was a better spot for foot traffic, the owners felt there was not enough room to operate the business.

Augusto and Maria advertised their move for months on Facebook and through word-of-mouth to customers. Fortunately, loyal customers followed the truck to their Riverside Dr. location. In the year following the business’s re-opening, the truck has been busy with first-time and loyal customers.

“We moved to this location because we needed to distinguish ourselves as a business, and have our own customers,” Augusto said.

Augusto and Maria launched their business eight years ago when they decided to quit their jobs working in a restaurant to become business owners. Augusto said it took them a year to become established in San Marcos and build a loyal clientele.

San Marcos local Frida Villanueva said that Taquitos Mi Rancho is the most authentic Mexican food in the city. Villanueva said it is hard to choose between her two favorite menu items; mini taquitos or ceviche.

“I tried the mini taquitos about three years ago when they were next to the HEB and I stuck with them since,” Villanueva said “They moved and I was happy for them. They’re really good, they deserve it.”

Texas State student Andrea Villegas, a CIS sophomore, has frequently gone to Taquitos Mi Rancho to get a taste of home since she discovered the truck in December 2023. Born and raised in Mexico, Villegas hoped to find a piece of home in San Marcos.

“Taquitos Mi Rancho feels authentically Mexican, just like the food you would get in Laredo and even Mexico,” Villegas said.