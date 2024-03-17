63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
March 17, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena(7) celebrates hitting his third home run, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena mashes as Bobcats take series from Mountaineers with run-rule victory
March 17, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) gets ready to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats open conference play with win over James Madison
March 16, 2024
Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) celebrates hitting a grand slam, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State opens conference play with victory against Appalachian State
March 16, 2024
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
March 15, 2024
New opportunities to get involved in local government emerge this spring
New opportunities to get involved in local government emerge this spring
March 15, 2024

Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion

Cara Cervenka, Life and Arts Reporter
March 17, 2024
Taquitos+Mi+Rancho+owners+Maria+Del+Rosario+Rubio+%28left%29+and+Augusto+Galindo+%28right%29+stand+in+front+of+their+business+on+Monday%2C+Feb.+12%2C+2024%2C+in+San+Marcos.
Cara Cervenka
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.

Community support helped Taquitos Mi Rancho expand to Riverside Dr. in April 2023. After nearly a year, Co-Owners Augusto Galindo and Maria del Rosario Rubio said the truck has experienced success with its drive-up and order method, allowing more patrons to order as a result of the increased parking spaces.

Although its old location on 641 E Hopkins St. was a prime location, moving was the next logical step for the food truck after the previous location owner did not want to renew the space rental agreement and intended to use the Taquitos Mi Rancho space for themselves.

“The space at the other location was really small and because the company also had their own customers,” Augusto said.

At its previous location, the truck drew a large crowd of college students because of the heavy traffic in the area. Augusto said the truck began to close at 1 a.m. on weekends because of students who would come after parties and football games to eat tacos.

“It took us around a whole year to start gathering everything to open up the food truck,” Augusto said. “Some things are imported in Mexico, and those things also take time and money.”

Although it was a better spot for foot traffic, the owners felt there was not enough room to operate the business.

Augusto and Maria advertised their move for months on Facebook and through word-of-mouth to customers. Fortunately, loyal customers followed the truck to their Riverside Dr. location. In the year following the business’s re-opening, the truck has been busy with first-time and loyal customers.

“We moved to this location because we needed to distinguish ourselves as a business, and have our own customers,” Augusto said.

Augusto and Maria launched their business eight years ago when they decided to quit their jobs working in a restaurant to become business owners. Augusto said it took them a year to become established in San Marcos and build a loyal clientele.

San Marcos local Frida Villanueva said that Taquitos Mi Rancho is the most authentic Mexican food in the city. Villanueva said it is hard to choose between her two favorite menu items; mini taquitos or ceviche.

“I tried the mini taquitos about three years ago when they were next to the HEB and I stuck with them since,” Villanueva said “They moved and I was happy for them. They’re really good, they deserve it.”

Texas State student Andrea Villegas, a CIS sophomore, has frequently gone to Taquitos Mi Rancho to get a taste of home since she discovered the truck in December 2023. Born and raised in Mexico, Villegas hoped to find a piece of home in San Marcos.

“Taquitos Mi Rancho feels authentically Mexican, just like the food you would get in Laredo and even Mexico,” Villegas said.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena(7) celebrates hitting his third home run, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena mashes as Bobcats take series from Mountaineers with run-rule victory
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) gets ready to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats open conference play with win over James Madison
Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) celebrates hitting a grand slam, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State opens conference play with victory against Appalachian State
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter hurdles event at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Friday, March. 8, 2024, in Boston.
Duo of Bobcat sprinters make school history at NCAA Indoor Championships
Texas State senior golfer Junia Gabasa watches the ball after hitting it in the matchup against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf finishes ninth at Tulane Classic
More in L & A features
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
The patio area of Palmers Restaurant offers a peaceful setting for dining, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in San Marcos.
Pieces of love in San Marcos: Date ideas for Valentine's Day
Biology senior Ali Jallow showcases her in-apartment studio, The Doll Studio, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in San Marcos.
Biology student balances studies and her studio
More in L&A_General
Local band Bogan Villa performing, March 2022, at Shiners Saloon in Austin, TX.
Local musicians prepare for The Shiner's Saloon Showdown
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State puts on international film fest
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
TXST Love Stories
TXST Love Stories
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star