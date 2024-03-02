79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM
March 2, 2024
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
March 1, 2024

Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sarah Manning
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (14-17, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe (18-12, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference) 76-73 in its final game of the 2023-24 regular season Friday evening at Strahan Arena.

The win snapped the Bobcats’ five-game losing streak.

“We didn’t have a perfect game, but we strung together four good quarters against [a] pretty good squad,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I’m proud of the consistency shown tonight because they’ve been working really hard.”

The Warhawks tested the Bobcat offense early by implementing a full-court press and keeping it consistent throughout the game.

Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson finished with a team-high 18 points and 3-for-5 from behind the arc.

Freshman forward Julia Coleman grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, adding 13 points and a pair of steals.

After averaging 21 turnovers per game throughout the regular season, the Bobcats allowed 14 turnovers to match the Warhawks’ 14. Texas State scored nine points from the Warhawks’ miscues.

“The key tonight was staying disciplined & composed, but also about having each other’s back from the start,” Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster said.

Strong ball movement in the second quarter and trouble-free defense allowed the Bobcats to enter halftime trailing by four points.

For the Warhawks, senior guard Daisha Bradford and junior guard Jakayla Johnson split the team-high 15 points while shooting 100% from the free-throw line. Johnson finished the game with seven defensive rebounds and two assists.

The Bobcats and Warhawks played a game of accurate possessions starting at three minutes left in the third quarter. Both teams alternated layups on each possession to end the third quarter, with the score tied at 53-53.

“We were in it the whole time and just didn’t lose sight of the end goal and we did it,” Henson said.

Alternating leads between free throws, the Bobcats ultimately secured the win thanks to offensive rebounds by junior forward Tiffany Tullis and senior guard Sierra Dickson and several second-chance layups by Coleman and Foster in the final moments.

The team will shift its focus to the Sun Belt Conference Championship. The Bobcats will open the tournament against Georgia Southern University (14-17, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Georgia Southern is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March. 5, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
story Capes (left) organizes food alongside his coworker Francisco Chico Macedo (right), Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 inside Hays County Food Bank.
Hays County Food Bank move to impact students, locals
Illustration by Quinn Fanta
Students must learn why their vote is crucial
More in Sports
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Fourth-quarter shooting slump extends women's basketball's losing streak to five game
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcats punch tickets to NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships
The Texas State softball team huddles up before batting during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball aims to win second straight tournament
Texas State senior utility J.J. Smith (25) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats fall to No. 2 Texas in epic pitching duel
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
H-Town bound: Bobcats set to play in Astros Foundation College Classic
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts a layup, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Behind strong offensive performance, Texas State defeats ULM for second straight win
More in womens-basketball
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball falls to Louisiana-Lafayette for fourth straight loss
Texas State graduate student Guard JaNiah Henson (1) reads the defense, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Henson reflects on milestone, attributes feat to work ethic
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Decline in women's basketball season sparks reflection
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Tullis scores season-high as Golden Eagles soar over Bobcats
Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman (12) pushes pass opponent during the game against Denver, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Coleman's career-best performance not enough as Trojans surge past Texas State



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star