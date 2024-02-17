Tullis scores season-high as Golden Eagles soar over Bobcats

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (13-14, 3-11 Sun Belt Conference) traveled to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to face Southern Miss University (14-10, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday morning at Reed Green Coliseum. The match ended in a 68-58 loss, continuing the downward streak the Bobcats cannot seem to escape from.

Southern Miss senior guard Domonique Davis was the secret to the offense, scoring 29 points and grabbing four rebounds. Junior guard Jacorriah Bracey added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Texas State trailed the Golden Eagles by one point in the first quarter after a three-pointer from graduate student guard Ja’niah Henson, but Southern Miss responded by increasing the lead to seven— a trend the Bobcats would see throughout the afternoon.

As a collective, the Golden Eagles tore down the Bobcat offense in each quarter, scoring 19 fastbreak points and earning 11 second-chance points.

Despite the outcome, junior forward Tiffany Tullis had a season-best performance as she shot a perfect 9-9 from the field for 20 points, matching her career-high scored in 2021.

Henson contributed 14 points to the Bobcats effort, with all but two points coming from behind the three-point line. Sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrooks finished the game with a team-high three assists to go along with one three-pointer.

Despite outscoring the Golden Eagles in the second and third quarters, the Bobcats couldn’t match Southern Mississippi’s rock-solid offense. The two teams traded scoring runs in the fourth quarter, but Southern Miss put the game away with a 14-0 run to secure the 68-58 win.

Texas State women’s basketball now sits 12th in the Sun Belt Conference and will next face conference leader the University of Marshall (19-6, 13-10 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Marshall is set for 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.