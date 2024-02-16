Coleman’s career-best performance not enough as Trojans surge past Texas State

50° San Marcos
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
February 16, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman (12) pushes pass opponent during the game against Denver, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (13-13, 3-10 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated 85-69 by Troy University (14-10, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday afternoon at the Trojan Arena in Alabama.

Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman led the team in points, scoring 15, and capped off her career-best performance with 10 rebounds. This brought Coleman’s scoring total to 113 points this season.

Coleman wasn’t the only Bobcat putting numbers up. Junior forward Tiffany Tullis added 15 points with eight rebounds while graduate student guard Gara Beth Self added 11 points and three steals.

Texas State had an early lead after a 19-point first quarter. Troy outscored Texas State 21-16 in the second quarter and closed out the period on a 7-0 run to take a 37-35 halftime lead.

Opening up the second half, senior forward Ja’Mia Hollins scored back-to-back buckets, expanding the Trojans’ lead. Hollings finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds for her 17th career double-figure performance.

The Trojans scored 30 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for Texas State.

The win moves the Trojans into second place in the conference standings while the loss drops Texas State to 11th.

The Bobcats will look to get back into the win column against their next opponent Southern Mississippi University (14-10, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). The Golden Eagles are coming off a 57-48 win over Arkansas State.

Tip-off between Texas State and Southern Miss is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
