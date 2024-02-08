62° San Marcos
Women’s basketball ends losing streak at Coastal Carolina

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
February 8, 2024
Texas+State+junior+forward+Tiffany+Tullis+%2831%29+fights+to+keep+possession+of+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Denver%2C+Thursday%2C+Dec.+14%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (12-12, 3-9 Sun Belt Conference) traveled to Conway, South Carolina, for the first time this season and faced off in a mid-week offensive battle against Coastal Carolina University (8-17, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference), which resulted in a 52-49 Bobcat victory.

Both teams entered the game with a 2-9 conference record and eager to end their downward streaks.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson immediately set the night’s momentum when she scored her first of six three-pointers 30 seconds into the game. This season-best performance brings her total number of points scored for Texas State to 290.

Junior forward Tiffany Tullis netted nine points, one block and a team-high three steals, bringing her season total to 20.

By the second quarter, Texas State scored seven points off turnovers to Coastal Carolina’s one. Additionally, the Bobcats shot 40% from beyond the arc compared to their usual 33%.

The Chanticleer’s top scorers of the night were freshman forwards Riley Stack and Alancia Ramsey, who netted 11 points each.

Stack also contributed defensively, earning six rebounds along with graduate student forward Makaila Cange.

In the fourth quarter, a layup from Tullis gave Texas State a 48-45 lead. Henson’s sixth three increased the Bobcat lead to six shortly after. Coastal Carolina responded with two baskets to cut the Texas State lead to two points.

A rebound by graduate student guard Gara Beth Self off a missed Coastal Carolina free throw in the final seconds of regulation clinched the win for Texas State.

Coastal Carolina finished the game with 21 turnovers to the Bobcats’ 17, which proved to be the difference in the final score.

The Bobcats will attempt to build off the momentum from this win as they enter their next matchup against Ohio University in the MAC-Sun Belt Conference challenge.

Tip-off between Texas State and Ohio is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star