Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
February 4, 2024
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
February 2, 2024
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Stage 2 drought restrictions impact SMTX river
February 2, 2024
Illustration by Madison Ware
Clearview AI is unsuitable for Hays County residents
February 2, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter • February 4, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Southern Mississippi (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) 60-55 Saturday night at Strahan Arena. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 10 of Texas State’s 12 points...

Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
February 4, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State students and alumni filled Strahan Arena Saturday afternoon to watch as Texas State women’s basketball (11-10, 2-9 Sun Belt Conference) rung in its first game of February. The Bobcats played an intense match against the University of South Alabama (8-15, 1-10 Sun Belt Conference), resulting in a heartbreaking 65-64 defeat.

With two seconds left in regulation, South Alabama sophomore guard Rachel Leggett rebounded a missed shot attempt from junior guard Nadia Howard and beat the buzzer to score the game-winning basket.

“It was a battle,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “When you’re hungry and starving, you’re going to do everything you can to win. And that wasn’t us, that was South Alabama.”

Trailing by one point at the start of the second quarter, graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson recorded a steal and drove down the court, where fellow graduate student guard Gara Beth Self made the final move for a layup.

Junior forward Tiffany Tullis was Texas State’s leading scorer, netting 13 points and shooting 100% from the charity stripe. Tullis also grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, bringing her career total to 145.

Senior forward Morgan Hill scored a season-high 12 points, with half coming from offensive rebounds. Self added eight points, six of which were from behind the arc.

For South Alabama, sophomore guard Kelsey Thompson and Leggett were the top scorers. Thompson scored a game-high 27 points, nabbed six rebounds and was also perfect from the free-throw line. Leggett added 10 points and nine rebounds. 15 of Thompson’s 27 points were scored during the third quarter.

“It was on me that [South Alabama] outplayed us,” Antoine said. “They came to play, and we didn’t have an answer. We fought toward the end, got what we wanted as far as misses and didn’t complete the game. They outhustled us. Hats off to South Alabama; that’s what happens when you’re hungry.”

Texas State will move forward from this tough loss and face Coastal Carolina University (8-16, 2-9 Sun Belt Conference). The Chanticleers are coming off an 80-70 home loss to Appalachian State.

Tip-off between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

  • Texas State sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) motions for her teammates to begin a play, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman (12) dribbles past South Alabama defenders, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) looks at her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) dribbles past South Alabama defenders, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) attempts to dribble past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) attempts to score, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) dribbles past South Alabama defenders, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) evades her defenders, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) makes a move toward the basket, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) prepares to move past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
