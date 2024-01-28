Bobcats fall to Ragin’ Cajuns for seventh conference loss

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (11-10, 2-7 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated 59-52 by the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (8-10, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday afternoon at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster led the team in points, scoring 14 points and was a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line. Foster’s performance brings her scoring total for the season to 206 points.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson added 10 points and three defensive rebounds. Along with Henson, sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks and senior forward Morgan Hill grabbed three rebounds each.

Texas State outrebounded the Ragin’ Cajuns 11-5 and held them to 11 points in the third quarter. With the score at 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter, the game was anyone’s for the taking.

The Ragin’ Cajuns opened up the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run, which was enough to put the game away. The Bobcats stringed together 15 points in the final five minutes; however, it wasn’t enough to overcome Louisiana’s 24-point quarter.

Sophomore guard Jaylyn James led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 18 points. Junior forward Tamera Johnson added 12 points and was 4-4 from behind the arc.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won eight of the last regular season meetings against the Bobcats.

This loss drops the Bobcats into the 12th spot in the Sun Belt Conference as they head into their next game against Old Dominion University (14-5, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Old Dominion is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.