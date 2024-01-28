64° San Marcos
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
January 28, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
January 28, 2024
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
January 27, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
January 26, 2024
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
January 26, 2024
Texas State softball line up during the Pledge of Allegiance, holding the Texas State emblem behind their backs, Friday, March 24, 2023. 
2024 Softball positional breakdown: Infielders
January 26, 2024
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor • January 28, 2024

Texas State men's basketball welcomed seven new players to its 2023-24 roster via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. As the team makes its way further into conference play, the new additions have tremendously impacted the hardwood thus far. "I...

Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Texas State softball line up during the Pledge of Allegiance, holding the Texas State emblem behind their backs, Friday, March 24, 2023. 
2024 Softball positional breakdown: Infielders
Jackson Kruse, Sports Contributor

Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
January 28, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+guard+JaNiah+Henson+%281%29+dribbles+the+ball+down+the+court+during+the+game+against+Arkansas+State%2C+Saturday%2C+Jan.+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (11-10, 2-7 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated 59-52 by the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (8-10, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday afternoon at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster led the team in points, scoring 14 points and was a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line. Foster’s performance brings her scoring total for the season to 206 points.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson added 10 points and three defensive rebounds. Along with Henson, sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks and senior forward Morgan Hill grabbed three rebounds each.

Texas State outrebounded the Ragin’ Cajuns 11-5 and held them to 11 points in the third quarter. With the score at 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter, the game was anyone’s for the taking.

The Ragin’ Cajuns opened up the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run, which was enough to put the game away. The Bobcats stringed together 15 points in the final five minutes; however, it wasn’t enough to overcome Louisiana’s 24-point quarter.

Sophomore guard Jaylyn James led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 18 points. Junior forward Tamera Johnson added 12 points and was 4-4 from behind the arc.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won eight of the last regular season meetings against the Bobcats.

This loss drops the Bobcats into the 12th spot in the Sun Belt Conference as they head into their next game against Old Dominion University (14-5, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Old Dominion is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
