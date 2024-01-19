36° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
January 19, 2024
Graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.
Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game
January 19, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
January 19, 2024
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Bobcat guide for a more nutritious lifestyle
January 19, 2024
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
January 19, 2024
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
January 18, 2024
Sports
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor • January 19, 2024

Texas State University and Head Football Coach G.J. Kinne released statements to The University Star today regarding an article covering Bobcat quarterback Jayden de Laura’s civil lawsuit settlement stemming from a 2018 sexual assault case.  According...

Graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.
Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
Jackson Kruse, Sports Contributor
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) defends a Louisiana-Lafayette player, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop fifth conference loss despite career-high performances
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor

Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
January 19, 2024
Graduate+guard+JaNiah+Henson+%281%29+attacks+the+Troy+defense%2C+Thursday%2C+Jan.+18%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Kobe Arriaga
Graduate guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (10-8, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference) narrowly fell to Troy University (8-8, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) 92-85 Thursday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster and graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson established the tone of the night by splitting a nine-point scoring run three minutes into the game. Henson scored a career-high 27 points, topping her previous record of 21 points against ULM earlier in the season.

“There are a lot of good things from this game, but there are a lot of similarities between this game and the game against [ULM], as far as us not taking care of the basketball and not having a good start,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I thought we did a good job making the adjustments we needed coming out of halftime, similar to [the ULM game]. The start is something that we need to fix.”

After Texas State’s scoring run, Troy responded with a 13-point run to regain the lead late in the first quarter.

Henson scored 11 points in the second quarter to bring Texas State within four points at halftime.

In the third quarter, Texas State rallied from a nine-point deficit and finished off the quarter with a last-second three-pointer scored by Henson, bringing the score to 51-47 going into the fourth quarter.

Foster led Texas State’s comeback in the fourth quarter scoring 10 points. The Bobcats trailed in the final minutes, forcing them to foul Troy and allowing the Trojans to put the game on ice from the charity stripe.

Troy senior forward Ja’Mia Hollings netted 19 points with four steals, while Tai’Sheka Porchia added 16 points.

Despite maintaining a higher possession rate throughout the game, Troy’s 27 points off of Texas State turnovers was the deciding factor in the outcome.

Texas State will look to rebound from the loss against its next opponent Arkansas State (9-7, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Bobcat guide for a more nutritious lifestyle
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) defends a Louisiana-Lafayette player, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop fifth conference loss despite career-high performances
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi reflects on nationally recognized, record season
More in Sports
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley entering transfer portal
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball unable to mount comeback, fall to Louisiana-Monroe
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) looks for an open teammate during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball claim first conference win of the season
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) jumps to dunk the ball during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball suffers third consecutive conference loss despite Love's career-high performance
Texas State sophomore point guard Kenndey Claybrooks (10), dribbles past a defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
High-scoring third quarter lifts Panthers past Texas State
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats begin three-game road trip with victory over App State
More in Uncategorized
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Translational Health Research Center works to inspire students to join research program
Abby (right) and Emmaleigh (left) attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Houston, Texas, 2023.
Health sciences senior finds passion through sister's medical emergency
Local businesses approach to taking on Winter Break
Local businesses approach to taking on Winter Break
Regents’ professor of English Cyrus Cassells poses for a birthday photo on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Casa Pelican in New Orleans.
Cyrus Cassells: a traveling poet inspiring himself and others
Owner Gabriel Garza standing in front of his stand on its last day on Dec. 30, 2023, at Chili Dog Stand.
Chili Dog Stand ends legacy after 71 years of serving San Marcos community
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *