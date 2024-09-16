Star Surveys: Gameday Parking Communication

The University Star wants to hear from you about commuter parking on Thursday, Sept. 12

Loading...

There was an error. Please try again.

4 Total Questions Start Test

Test Complete View Results

This test has ended.

Question 1/4 Are you a commuting student at Texas State? Yes No Submit

Correct! Incorrect Question 1/4 Are you a commuting student at Texas State? Your Answer Correct Answer Yes Your Answer No Your Answer Next

Question 2/4 Did you attempt to drive to campus on Thursday, Sept. 12 and park in commuter parking? Yes No Submit

Correct! Incorrect Question 2/4 Did you attempt to drive to campus on Thursday, Sept. 12 and park in commuter parking? Your Answer Correct Answer Yes Your Answer No Your Answer Next

Question 3/4 Were you aware that additional spots were open for commuting students? Yes and I parked there Yes but I did not park there No Submit

Correct! Incorrect Question 3/4 Were you aware that additional spots were open for commuting students? Your Answer Correct Answer Yes and I parked there Your Answer Yes but I did not park there Your Answer No Your Answer Next

Question 4/4 Use the comment section as a space to voice your opinion on the the communication of parking on Sept. 12. Comments will be selected by The Star to be featured in the Sept. 23 issue. I commented I did not comment Submit