High-scoring third quarter lifts Panthers past Texas State

Senior guard Ja’Niah Henson led Texas State women’s basketball (10-5, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) with 18 points en route to a 64-55 loss to Georgia State University (8-5, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center in Atlanta.

Henson made a game-high four threes to go along with six rebounds.

The Bobcats were only down by three points going into the half, as the game was closely contested throughout the first two quarters. Georgia State caught fire in the second half and ran away with the game, outscoring the Bobcats 26-17 in the third quarter.

Graduate student guard Gara Beth Self was the Bobcats’ second leading scorer with 11 points and went 3-5 from behind the arc.

Junior forward Tiffiny Tullis was perfect from the field, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. Junior forward Jaylin Foster added eight points in only 16 minutes of action.Junior guard

Mikyla Tolivert scored a team-high 18 points for Georgia State to go along with two steals and two blocks.

Georgia State’s bench was the primary difference maker, outscoring Texas State’s bench 25-10. Sophomore guard Kaleigh Addie scored 11 points off the bench for the Panthers. Freshman guard Crystal Henderson accumulated nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Bobcats outscored Georgia State 18-15 in the fourth quarter, yet the Panthers managed to hold on for the victory.

The Bobcats kept the game competitive but will move on and look to rebound against their next opponent, Arkansas State (7-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). The Red Wolves suffered a 68-51 loss to Marshall on Saturday.

Tip-off between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.