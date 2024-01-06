60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) jumps to dunk the ball during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball suffers third consecutive conference loss despite Love's career-high performance
January 6, 2024
Texas State sophomore point guard Kenndey Claybrooks (10), dribbles past a defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
High-scoring third quarter lifts Panthers past Texas State
January 6, 2024
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats begin three-game road trip with victory over App State
January 6, 2024
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions
January 5, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside reshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
13 players bid farewell to Texas State
January 4, 2024
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) goes in for a layup during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop conference opener to No. 20 James Madison
December 31, 2023

High-scoring third quarter lifts Panthers past Texas State

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
January 6, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+point+guard+Kenndey+Claybrooks+%2810%29%2C+dribbles+past+a+defender%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.+
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore point guard Kenndey Claybrooks (10), dribbles past a defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Ja’Niah Henson led Texas State women’s basketball (10-5, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) with 18 points en route to a 64-55 loss to Georgia State University (8-5, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center in Atlanta.

Henson made a game-high four threes to go along with six rebounds.

The Bobcats were only down by three points going into the half, as the game was closely contested throughout the first two quarters. Georgia State caught fire in the second half and ran away with the game, outscoring the Bobcats 26-17 in the third quarter.

Graduate student guard Gara Beth Self was the Bobcats’ second leading scorer with 11 points and went 3-5 from behind the arc.

Junior forward Tiffiny Tullis was perfect from the field, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. Junior forward Jaylin Foster added eight points in only 16 minutes of action.Junior guard

Mikyla Tolivert scored a team-high 18 points for Georgia State to go along with two steals and two blocks.

Georgia State’s bench was the primary difference maker, outscoring Texas State’s bench 25-10. Sophomore guard Kaleigh Addie scored 11 points off the bench for the Panthers. Freshman guard Crystal Henderson accumulated nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Bobcats outscored Georgia State 18-15 in the fourth quarter, yet the Panthers managed to hold on for the victory.

The Bobcats kept the game competitive but will move on and look to rebound against their next opponent, Arkansas State (7-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). The Red Wolves suffered a 68-51 loss to Marshall on Saturday.

Tip-off between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) jumps to dunk the ball during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball suffers third consecutive conference loss despite Love's career-high performance
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats begin three-game road trip with victory over App State
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside reshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
13 players bid farewell to Texas State
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) goes in for a layup during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop conference opener to No. 20 James Madison
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball loses heartbreaker to Georgia Southern in final seconds
More in Sports
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Duke hires Patke as new defensive coordinator
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University
Texas State redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) carries the ball against Rice during the First Responder Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Texas State concludes historic season with first bowl victory in program history
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks to claim first bowl game victory in program history
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro throws down an alley-oop on the fast break versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Cougars claw down the Bobcats
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press release, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State inks 21 on Early Signing Day
More in womens-basketball
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson's 14 points
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) shoots the ball over the head of her Bowling Green defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas States pulls away from UTSA in overtime
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Islanders spoil Henson's historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *