Women’s basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson’s 14 points

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State graduate guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson was among three Bobcats to score in double-figures as Texas State women’s basketball (6-3) defeated the University of Denver (2-7) 72-46 Thursday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

Henson and junior forward Jaylin Foster led the Bobcats in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively, with Foster adding seven rebounds. Graduate student guard Gara Beth Self was also in double figures with 10 points.

“We did have a level of discipline today, which was important and that did give us the freedom to be able to move the ball,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “A lot of players put themselves in positive categories, and you saw a lot of young women hit the glass hard, which is what we do.”

Denver senior guard Emily Counsel scored a team-high 13 points, while graduate student forward had a game-high of 10 points for the Pioneers.

“If we stay disciplined and understand where the next opportunity is going to come from, we’re gonna be in good hands because our play style is offensively,” Antoine said. “We’ve got a lot of different positive options as long as they trust an average ball movement”

Next Texas State will go on the road to compete in the FIU Holiday Tournament in Miami.

The Bobcats will open against tournament host Florida International University (6-4). The Panthers went 14-19 overall and 7-13 in the Western Athletic Conference last season.

Tip-off between Texas State and Florida International is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami. The game will be available to stream on the Varsity Network.