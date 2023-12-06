53° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
December 6, 2023
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
December 6, 2023
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
December 5, 2023
This past week at Texas State
December 5, 2023
Texas State journalism senior Haley Velasco poses with her stories, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Trinity Building.
Shining bright at The Star
December 5, 2023
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas
December 4, 2023

Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity

Candace Taggart, News Contributor
December 6, 2023
Commissioners+Court+does+not+approve+court+reporter+salary+increase%2C+discusses+food+insecurity
Star file photo

A motion to consider salary increases for the County Court at Law Court Reporters and amend the budget accordingly was not approved during the December 5 Hays County Commissioner’s Court meeting.

Hays County Human Resources Director Shari Miller is a part of the salary compensation committee that worked on a salary step plan to be implemented in February. According to Miller, the court reporters’ salaries would align with the step that has their years of certification.

“We have three court reporters with over 25 years of experience, and they like the consideration of the salary adjustments,” Miller said. “With the step plan, two of the Hays County Court of Law Court reporters’ salaries would be $123,405 and the other’s would be $127,107.”

According to Judge Chris Johnson, Hays County Court at Law No. 2, there are five openings with approximately a $30,000 higher salary than Hays County court reporters in Bexar County and Travis County.

“With a nationwide shortage, our ability to get court reporters is limited, and if they’re available, they’ll probably go somewhere else,” Johnson said. “It’s not just a hypothetical risk.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith said he wanted more time and to wait until January to make a decision. Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell expressed concerns about consistency across all salary plans.

“I think this plan is not fully cooked,” Shell said. “If we go through with this case of salary based on years of certification, then it should be considered what that means for all other cases.”

County Judge Ruben Becerra made a motion to approve the $109,000 salary for the court reporters beginning Feb. 1, 2024, saying he felt the court would be “disingenuous” to not make a decision. The motion was not seconded.

“I think waiting months to determine what, if any, changes will take place won’t bode well with the efforts of the judges and the judicial system,” Becerra said. “I feel that we are stringing the judicial system along.”

Tracy Ayrhart, vice president of strategic insights for The Central Texas Food Bank spoke on the importance of Hays County doing a needs assessment for food insecurity. According to Aryhart, approximately 40% of the Hays County population is food insecure, and 40% of that population doesn’t qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

All road action items (I1-I6) were approved, including approval to establish a No Dumping Zone on Marsh Lane and designing a roundabout in Kyle, Tx. These did have negating public comment from Dan Lyon who said on multiple occasions that the cost of each project was “excessive.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court announces Operation Green Light, proclaims mediation awareness month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court announces Parks and Recreation Month, authorizes Veterans grant
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court proclaims history preservation month, approves fire marshall funds
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioner's court recognizes the Burke Foundation, listens to public concerns
More in hays-county
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
The sun sets behind the trees alongside the Blanco River, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberley, Texas.
Sale of University Camp pulled from Board of Regents meeting
Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses
Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses
Tatiana Salazar, San Marcos bilingual Ccommunications specialist, filling out the application for an enhanced library card on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the San Marcos Public Library.
Programs offer IDs for county residents
Local residents bike the trail path at Purgatory Creek Park, Sunday, Oct. 22. 2023, in San Marcos.
County purchases vital piece in SMTX green space loop
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
More in News
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
San Marcos residents brave the snow and cold, Monday, Feb.15, 2021, on Wonder World Drive.
San Marcos prepares for possible extreme winter conditions
police lights
SWAT responds to suspect barricade
City Council Place 3 elect Alyssa Garza (rights) is sworn in by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson (left).
San Marcos councilmembers sworn in, Mayor Pro Tempore assigned
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State to host presidential debate



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *