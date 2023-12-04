Henson’s 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.

Graduate student guard Ja’niah Henson scored 17 points as Texas State women’s basketball (5-2) defeated the University of North Texas at Dallas (0-3) 79-41 on Sunday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

Looking to build on their road win against UTSA last Thursday, Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said the Bobcats wanted to emphasize growth and learning from each game ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“I like to look at the team trends for the last five games played to see exactly what to focus on, and we entered the game with the intent to focus on ourselves and the deficiencies within our team.”

Along with Henson, freshman forward Julia Coleman led Texas State with 17 points, while sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks added 15. Defensively, junior forward Jaylin Foster grabbed nine rebounds— five of which were offensive.

Texas State took the lead 36 seconds into the game and never surrendered it.

Junior guard ZyUnn Cormier, the leading scorer for UNT Dallas, scored 20 points. Eight of her points came during the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill, freshman guard Emilia Steele and Claybrooks combined for 15 points in 14 minutes.

“This is a game where we had a great opportunity to play a lot of people,” Antoine said. “This is the type of game you need coming off the road. It’s a game where we can work on a lot of different things and work on ourselves. We know what we need to do to get better.”

The Bobcats will look to build off the momentum from Sunday’s win against their next opponent, Oklahoma State University (4-3). The Cowgirls are coming off a 78-62 win over Wyoming.

Tip-off between Texas State and Oklahoma State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.