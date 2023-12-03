62° San Marcos
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
December 3, 2023
The+Texas+State+football+team+celebrates+a+touchdown+against+South+Alabama%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+25%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Sunday afternoon, the NCAA selection committee selected the Texas State football team to play in a bowl game for the first time in its program history.

The Bobcats will face Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, December 26. This will be the first meeting between the Bobcats and Owls since 1987.

Texas State finished the 2023 regular season with a 7-5 overall record and 4-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. Texas State clinched bowl game eligibility with its week nine victory against Georgia Southern.

The last time Texas State was bowl-game eligible was in the 2014 season. The Bobcats were controversially not chosen for a bowl game that year despite seven wins.
