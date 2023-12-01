43° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
No. 16 Texas pummels Texas State behind Abmas' 26
December 1, 2023
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) shoots the ball over the head of her Bowling Green defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas States pulls away from UTSA in overtime
December 1, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against SMU, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State's 2023 season comes to an end in first round of NCAA Tournament
December 1, 2023
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter
November 30, 2023
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
November 30, 2023
Hays County Food Bank volunteer Madelyn Parsons looks at jalapeno plants, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at the Hays County Food Bank.
Meet Maddie: Criminal justice major turned sustainable gardener
November 30, 2023

Texas States pulls away from UTSA in overtime

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
December 1, 2023
Texas+State+senior+forward+Nicole+Leff+%2840%29+shoots+the+ball+over+the+head+of+her+Bowling+Green+defender%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Meg Boles
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) shoots the ball over the head of her Bowling Green defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (4-2) defeated I-35 rival, UTSA (4-3) 65-57 Thursday night at Convocation Center in San Antonio.

Thursday’s game was the 27th meeting between the two programs. The win is the Bobcats’ sixth consecutive over the Roadrunners, giving them a 14-13 series lead.

“One of the things we challenged our team with was this is what you play for, this is what you work for,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “You work a lot of time in score situations. You’re on the road against your rival. Let’s make this fun and they really took that challenge on.”

Graduate guard Timia Jefferson scored a team-high 15 points for Texas State.

The Bobcat bench was a significant factor in the win as they added 17 points, with six coming from senior forward Nicole Leff.

The Bobcats dominated on the offensive glass grabbing 16 total offensive rebounds. Junior forward Jaylin Foster finished the game in double figures with 10 points and 11 rebounds, adding a block and three assists.

The Bobcats got an early 15-8 lead to end the first quarter. UTSA responded, scoring 17 points in the second quarter to cut the Texas State lead to 28-25 at halftime. The second half was evenly contested, with Texas State scoring 24 points and UTSA scoring 27, which made the score 52-52 to force overtime.

Texas State ran away with the game in overtime outscoring the Roadrunners 13-5 to secure the hard-fought win. Jefferson and Foster combined for nine of the Bobcats’ points in overtime.

“I liked what I saw in this game as far as hitting adversity and bouncing back,” Antoine said. “[UTSA] made adjustments, we made adjustments. So, I was pretty confident going into this overtime that this team was going to give it their all.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Texas State. The Bobcats will now turn their focus to their next opponent, the University of North Texas at Dallas.

Tip-off between Texas State and UNT Dallas is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against SMU, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State's 2023 season comes to an end in first round of NCAA Tournament
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
Illustration by DJ Ross
Pregnant and parenting students deserve resources
Sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner leaps for a spike versus SMU in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
"She plays with some dawg in her": Volleyball freshman adds impact on squad
San Marcos residents brave the snow and cold, Monday, Feb.15, 2021, on Wonder World Drive.
San Marcos prepares for possible extreme winter conditions
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Islanders spoil Henson's historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball selected for NCAA Tournament
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats secure first seven-win season in nine years
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles past a UTSA defender for the layup, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Mason scores 21 in debut as Bobcats topple Mavericks in rivalry game
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball drops first game of season against Sam Houston State
More in womens-basketball
Texas State graduate student forward DaNasia Hood (32) dribbles past a Troy defender, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Former Texas State basketball player reflects on Israel experience
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State topples Arlington Baptist in season opening win
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State Bobcats hype each other up before the game, Thursday Feb. 2, at Strahan Arena. 
How the pandemic shaped women's basketball careers
Texas State graduate guard Taelour Pruitt (2) shoots a floater layup against Troy University, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena. 
Key seniors graduate, women's basketball looks forward to next season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *