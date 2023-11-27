48° San Marcos
SWAT responds to suspect barricade

Blake Leschber, News Editor
November 27, 2023
police+lights
Star file photo

As of 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 27, San Marcos SWAT team is responding to a suspect barricade at an apartment complex on El Rio Street.

At around 4:30 p.m., San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received alert an individual had been shot. The individual is now at a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect of the shooting was later identified by SMPD and has now barricaded themselves in an apartment complex on El Rio Street. SWAT was called at around 7:00 p.m. to assist in the situation.

Currently, it is an active scene and ongoing investigation.

The University Star will update with information as it is released. 
