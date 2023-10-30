SMPD investigating homicide, suspect in custody

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 30 on the 900 Block of North I-35.

According to SMPD, Andre Symon, a 32-year-old male, is the suspect of the homicide.

SMPD via email said Symon headed southbound after the crime. The email said he was taken into custody around 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 30 without incident.

Symon was previously taken into custody at Hays County Jail on Feb. 24, 2022, with charges of assault with bodily injury/family violence and possession of controlled substances.

SMPD advises all residents to stay alert and to report suspicious activity to the police.

The University Star will update this story as more information becomes available.