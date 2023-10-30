SMPD investigating homicide, suspect in custody

46°
A dormant San Marcos Police Department cruiser Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the San Marcos Police Department.
October 30, 2023
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball down the field, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats unable to overcome turnovers, lose homecoming showdown to Trojans
October 30, 2023
Texas State urban planning freshman Xavier Hernandez voices his opinion on campus walking at the open house, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the LBJ Marketplace.
Texas State Master Plan: Students voice input at open house
October 29, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Southeastern Louisiana, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take out the brooms against Arkansas State
October 29, 2023
October 28, 2023
Blake Leschber, News Editor
October 30, 2023
Star file photo

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 30 on the 900 Block of North I-35.

According to SMPD, Andre Symon, a 32-year-old male, is the suspect of the homicide. 

SMPD via email said Symon headed southbound after the crime. The email said he was taken into custody around 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 30 without incident. 

Symon was previously taken into custody at Hays County Jail on Feb. 24, 2022, with charges of assault with bodily injury/family violence and possession of controlled substances.

SMPD advises all residents to stay alert and to report suspicious activity to the police. 

The University Star will update this story as more information becomes available.

