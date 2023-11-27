48° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
police lights
SWAT responds to suspect barricade
November 27, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Islanders spoil Henson's historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season
November 27, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball selected for NCAA Tournament
November 27, 2023
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats secure first seven-win season in nine years
November 26, 2023
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles past a UTSA defender for the layup, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Mason scores 21 in debut as Bobcats topple Mavericks in rivalry game
November 25, 2023
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE
November 22, 2023

Islanders spoil Henson’s historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
November 27, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (3-2) was defeated by the University of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-3) 60-52 Sunday afternoon at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

Sunday’s loss marks Texas State’s second consecutive after falling to Sam Houston State last Tuesday. It was also Texas State’s second straight loss against the Islanders.

Junior guard Tymberlin Criswell was the game’s top scorer, netting 17 points off the bench for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Texas State graduate guards Ja’Niah Henson and Timia Jefferson each scored 10 points, respectively, along with junior forward Tiffany Tullis, who posted double-figures for the third time this season.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 6-0 lead behind Tullis’ 3-4 shooting from the field. The Islanders closed out the first quarter on a run to take a 16-12 lead. The Islanders never trailed for the remainder of the game.

The Islanders shot 4-5 from behind the arc in the second quarter to establish a 36-28 halftime lead.

A mid-range jump shot from junior forward Jaylin Foster brought Texas State within one point in the third quarter. However, that is as close as the Bobcats would get as the Islanders held them off to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Henson scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career.

Texas State will attempt to break its two-game losing streak against its next opponent, I-35 rival UTSA (4-2).

Tip-off between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball selected for NCAA Tournament
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats secure first seven-win season in nine years
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles past a UTSA defender for the layup, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Mason scores 21 in debut as Bobcats topple Mavericks in rivalry game
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball drops first game of season against Sam Houston State
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
More in Sports
Texas State Head Coach Terrance Johnson coaches freshman guard Kaden Gumbs on the sideline versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, in Strahan Arena.
Cowboys wrangle Bobcats in opening game of Louisiana Tech MTE
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Leftwich nominated for Broyles Award
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Arkansas State defeats Texas State for worst loss in program history
Junior forward Christian Turner (30) hangs from the rim after a dunk versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down I-35 rival in home opener
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Marshall to advance to semifinal round
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson (74) gazes at the crowd after the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Caleb Johnson: TXST's offensive line anchor
More in womens-basketball
Texas State graduate student forward DaNasia Hood (32) dribbles past a Troy defender, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Former Texas State basketball player reflects on Israel experience
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State topples Arlington Baptist in season opening win
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State Bobcats hype each other up before the game, Thursday Feb. 2, at Strahan Arena. 
How the pandemic shaped women's basketball careers
Texas State graduate guard Taelour Pruitt (2) shoots a floater layup against Troy University, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena. 
Key seniors graduate, women's basketball looks forward to next season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *