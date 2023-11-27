Islanders spoil Henson’s historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (3-2) was defeated by the University of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-3) 60-52 Sunday afternoon at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

Sunday’s loss marks Texas State’s second consecutive after falling to Sam Houston State last Tuesday. It was also Texas State’s second straight loss against the Islanders.

Junior guard Tymberlin Criswell was the game’s top scorer, netting 17 points off the bench for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Texas State graduate guards Ja’Niah Henson and Timia Jefferson each scored 10 points, respectively, along with junior forward Tiffany Tullis, who posted double-figures for the third time this season.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 6-0 lead behind Tullis’ 3-4 shooting from the field. The Islanders closed out the first quarter on a run to take a 16-12 lead. The Islanders never trailed for the remainder of the game.

The Islanders shot 4-5 from behind the arc in the second quarter to establish a 36-28 halftime lead.

A mid-range jump shot from junior forward Jaylin Foster brought Texas State within one point in the third quarter. However, that is as close as the Bobcats would get as the Islanders held them off to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Henson scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career.

Texas State will attempt to break its two-game losing streak against its next opponent, I-35 rival UTSA (4-2).

Tip-off between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.