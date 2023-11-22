39° San Marcos
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE
November 22, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
November 22, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
November 22, 2023
Texas State Head Coach Terrance Johnson coaches freshman guard Kaden Gumbs on the sideline versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, in Strahan Arena.
Cowboys wrangle Bobcats in opening game of Louisiana Tech MTE
November 21, 2023
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
November 20, 2023
City Council Place 3 elect Alyssa Garza (rights) is sworn in by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson (left).
San Marcos councilmembers sworn in, Mayor Pro Tempore assigned
November 20, 2023

Women's basketball drops first game of season against Sam Houston State

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
November 22, 2023
Texas+State+graduate+student+guard+Timia+Jefferson+%2824%29+attempts+to+shoot+a+basket%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.+
Meg Boles
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Ja’niah Henson scored 14 points as Texas State women’s basketball (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season, 66-62, to Sam Houston State University (3-1) Tuesday night at Strahan Arena.

“I give a lot of credit to Sam Houston,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “They came in aggressive and knocked us back. We got our bearings together and battled but just ran out of time.”

Sam Houston’s two starting point guards accounted for 36 of the team’s 66 points. Senior Diana Rosenthal scored 19 while Sidney Kemp had 17. Senior forward Kaylee Jefferson knocked down three threes to finish the game with 11 points.

The Bearkats outshot Texas State in the first half to take a 31-24 halftime lead. In the third quarter Texas State junior guard Tiffany Tullis scored nine points to help the Bobcats take a 42-41 lead going into the fourth quarter. Tullis had her best game as a Bobcat finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds.

With less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter the score was tied at 53-53 until a 10-2 Bearkat run was enough to put the game away.

The game’s deciding factor was turnovers for the Bobcats, as the smothering Bearkat defense forced 26 Texas State turnovers. Sam Houston only committed 16 turnovers.

“We just got to play as a team. Work together to move the ball,” Tullis said. “Go off each other, read each other and that’ll lead to scoring and limit turnovers.”

Texas State will attempt to bounce back from the loss against its next opponent the University of Texas A&M Corpus Christi (2-3). The Islanders defeated Texas State 56-47 last season in San Marcos.

“We have to come out hard. We have to be the ones punching and go hard from the first quarter to the last.” Tullis said.

Tip-off between Texas State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
