Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight

Meg Boles Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson was among four Bobcats to score double-figures as Texas State women’s basketball (2-0) defeated Bowling Green University (1-1) 74-48 Friday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

Henson and fellow graduate student guard Tamia Jefferson led the Bobcats in scoring with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Graduate student guard Gara Beth Self added 11 points and three rebounds for the Bobcats.

“I do lean on the fact that we do have a lot of young women that have collegiate Division I experience,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I think what you saw kick in today is just understanding now; this is what it feels to compete.”

Bowling Green junior guard Amy Velasco scored a team-high 14 points and was the only scorer in double-digits for the Falcons. Bowling Green couldn’t get ahead of Texas State’s defense, which didn’t surrender the lead for the entire game.

“The more that we play together, the more that we’ll be able to find those nooks and crannies when it gets tough in endgame situations to have a crew in there that has confidence,” Antoine said.

Texas State will face the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley in its next game. The Vaquero’s went 12-18 overall and 6-12 in the Western Athletic Conference last season.

Tip-off between Texas State and UTRGV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.