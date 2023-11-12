60° San Marcos
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight
November 12, 2023
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season
November 12, 2023
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list
November 11, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night
November 11, 2023
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball over the net during warm-ups at the game against Coastal Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State in Sun Belt title showdown
November 10, 2023
University Camp sale will not be voted on in upcoming meeting
November 10, 2023

Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
November 12, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson was among four Bobcats to score double-figures as Texas State women’s basketball (2-0) defeated Bowling Green University (1-1) 74-48 Friday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

Henson and fellow graduate student guard Tamia Jefferson led the Bobcats in scoring with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Graduate student guard Gara Beth Self added 11 points and three rebounds for the Bobcats.

“I do lean on the fact that we do have a lot of young women that have collegiate Division I experience,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I think what you saw kick in today is just understanding now; this is what it feels to compete.”

Bowling Green junior guard Amy Velasco scored a team-high 14 points and was the only scorer in double-digits for the Falcons. Bowling Green couldn’t get ahead of Texas State’s defense, which didn’t surrender the lead for the entire game.

“The more that we play together, the more that we’ll be able to find those nooks and crannies when it gets tough in endgame situations to have a crew in there that has confidence,” Antoine said.

Texas State will face the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley in its next game. The Vaquero’s went 12-18 overall and 6-12 in the Western Athletic Conference last season.

Tip-off between Texas State and UTRGV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
