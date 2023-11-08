69° San Marcos
Texas State will continue to hold voting for the 2021 city and school general election until 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
Shane Scott reelected to city council

Lucciana Choueiry, News Reporter
November 8, 2023
City+Council+Place+4+Candidate+Shane+Scott.
Photo courtesy of Shane Scott
City Council Place 4 Candidate Shane Scott.

*Results are complete, but unofficial.

Shane Scott has been reelected to serve his fourth term as councilmember for San Marcos City Council Place 4, a position he has held from 2010-15 and 2020-23.

With 2,818 votes (64.29%), Scott beat his opponent, Atom von Arndt (35.71%), by a margin of 1,253 votes.

Scott said he is dedicated to improving the city and its community, particularly for the students of Texas State being an alumnus himself.

“It’s really important to me to have students enjoy their lives like I did when I went to college here,” Scott said. “Not the university against the city, but working together toward the same goals.”

Scott aims to enhance the quality of life while reducing prices by exploring strategies to lower the overall cost of living, beginning with initiatives to revise the rent-by-the-room leasing system.

“There’s a big issue with how people are getting tied into these leases and they’re not getting the services they were promised, which is creating a big problem for them,” Scott said. “So that’s one thing I’m definitely looking into because I just caught wind of that recently.”

Scott emphasized the significance of his role in representing the community on the council, citing his deep connection to San Marcos as his home, and the residents as his extended family.

“My biggest goal is to prosper the city without losing our charm as a community and college town,” Scott said.

Scott said he had a good run and found solace in knowing the residents trust his abilities as a councilmember.

“I feel happy that people believe in the visions I have and the ability to make it happen for the community,” Scott said. “We’ll continue working together to make it a better place for everybody.”

Previously, Scott approved the removal of the juvenile curfew ordinance. He also approved property tax revenue increase, Youth Program Standards of Care and a temporary agreement to sell Edwards Aquifer water to Kyle.

Von Arndt previously ran for San Marcos City Council Place 2 at the 2022 local elections but lost to incumbent councilmember Saul Gonzales.

Von Arndt shared his path to politics differs from others, citing a pivotal construction project on Hopkins Street, spanning over two years, which sprouted his interest in local governance in San Marcos.

Concerned about the city’s infrastructure, von Arndt’s advocacy for transparency motivated his decision to run for the San Marcos City Council Place 4 this year. He expressed a commitment to empowering citizens by fostering awareness of the intricacies involved in property agreements and city planning.

Von Arndt, who has a background in being a professional clown spanning 15 years, promoted his campaign as “City Clouncil,” highlighting his unique approach to political engagement.
