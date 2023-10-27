Commissioners Court announces Operation Green Light, proclaims mediation awareness month

87°
Yelizaveta Kalinina, News Contributor
October 27, 2023
During its Oct. 24 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners recognized October as mediation awareness month, called upon residents to join Operation Green Light for Veterans and honored racial integration contributor Harvey Miller in November.

The Hays County Commissioners Court declared that during Veterans Day Week, Nov. 6 to 12, 2023, the county will join the national Operation Green Light proposed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO).

‘‘We appreciate your service and the many veterans that may be in the audience today with us and all around the United States,’’ Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said.

The Hays County Courthouse will be lit green from on Veterans Day Week to appreciate the sacrifice of the U.S. military personnel.

The court also encouraged citizens to shine green lights in their businesses and residences.

‘‘You can attain those light bulbs in a partnership with Amazon,’’ Hays County Veteran Services Officer Jude Prather said. ‘‘They’re doing that here in the courthouse from [Nov.] 6 to 12.’’

According to the proclamation, approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian life in the U.S. annually. Meanwhile, 44 to 72% of the service members experience high stress levels during their transition.

Prather said there will be many activities throughout the county for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, including the Veterans Day Parade.

The Court adopted a proclamation sponsored by Ingalsbe on recognizing October 2023 as mediation awareness month.

‘‘180+ cases are mediated annually and each court case that is settled by the Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center saves the county $5,000 a day in court time,’’ the proclamation said.

Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center Director Martha Joyce took the floor to thank the court for their support and present a plaque for rebuilding Central Texas, ‘‘one relationship at a time’’.

‘‘It was this Commissioner’s Court that believed in the mediation process, and also got us started and kept us going through the years,’’ Joyce said.

The court also recognized Nov. 4, 2023, as the third annual Harvey Miller Day of Service to honor his 57 years of service as a civil rights advocate for the San Marcos Black community.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.
