Commissioners Court proclaims Safe Boating Week, executes contract amendment for cemetery

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
May 22, 2024
commissioners+court+city+council+6
Star file photo

During its May 21 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed May 18, 2024 – May 24, 2024 as Safe Boating Week in Hays County.

According to the proclamation, more than 600 people die each year in boating-related accidents in the U.S., and on average over 2,000 people are injured.

“The majority of these accidents are caused by human error, inexperience or poor judgment and not by the boat, equipment or environmental factors,” the proclamation stated.

According to the proclamation, in 2022 Texas suffered 201 reported recreational boating accidents causing 132 injuries and more than $2.7 million in damages. The proclamation also stated wearing the appropriate safety equipment, and following boating safety courses and campaigns can teach people to adhere to safer boating practices.

Judge Ruben Becerra stressed the importance of taking the appropriate boating preparations.

“It is a real issue, it is a real problem and we are reminded of it way too often, so thank you all for supporting this because every life is valuable,” Becerra said.

The commissioners court also passed a contract amendment between Hays County and Primero TX related to cemetery maintenance of Philips Cemetery in Dripping Springs.

During its March 26 meeting, the court awarded a contract for the cemetery maintenance to Primero TX, LLC. The original bid form had the acreage listed for Phillips Cemetery as 2 acres and a price of $141.57 per maintenance site visit. However, the accurate acreage is 7.6 acres according to the agenda item summary.

After public comments at the May 21 meeting, Commissioner Walt Smith said 2 acres were listed for the Philips Cemetery because that was the only portion available to be worked on during the original contract’s approval in March.

“Originally, the cemetery association was still doing a portion of it, so we did not have the whole cemetery. At this point, we are looking at the cemetery in its entirety so there is an acreage difference between the two contracts,” Smith said.

The updates on the approved contract will reflect the actual acreage of 7.6 acres with a price of $537.97 per maintenance site visit.

“Except for the above modifications set forth in this first amendment, all other terms and conditions of the agreement shall remain unaffected and shall continue in full force and effect in accordance with its terms,” the first amendment to the Cemetery Maintenance Contract stated.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.

Donate to The University Star