San Marcos under flash flood warning

Carson Weaver, Editor in Chief
October 26, 2023
Kobe Arriaga
A car drives through a flooded street, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near Old Ranch Road 12 and Blanco Street in San Marcos.

A flash flood warning is in effect for San Marcos and portions of south central Hays County through 4:00 p.m. The National Weather Service warns residents to not travel unless fleeing an area subject to the flooding.

The National Service warned of wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour that could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the National Weather Service alert said.

  Locals walk through a puddle of rain water, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Sewell Park in San Marcos.

  A truck drives through a flooded street, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near Moore Street in San Marcos.

  Cars park in a parking lot filled with standing water from the flooding, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.

  A car drives through a flooded street, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near Moore St. in San Marcos.

San Marcos has a history of unexpected and sudden floods. On Memorial Day weekend in 2015, heavy rainfall caused the Blanco River to rise to a record 40.21 feet, destroying over 2,000 homes and killing 11 in Hays County.

“Flooding in [the San Marcos River, the Blanco River and Purgatory Creek] can come with little warning,” the city of San Marcos’ website said. “Floodwaters can cover many blocks up to three or four feet deep.”

In 2016, San Marcos collaborated with FEMA to update the city’s flood map.

The University Star will update this story as more information is available.

 
