Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract

During its Aug. 22 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed Sept. 2023 as Emergency Preparedness month and awarded a contract towards a long awaited safety improvement project.

The Commissioners Court proclaimed Sept. 2023 as Emergency Preparedness month to call upon residents to take action when preparing in the event of a disaster.

“The Hays County residents, businesses, and organizations are unfortunately often called upon to endure the possibility and reality of emergency situations,” the proclamation said. “Lives have been lost or immense property damage has been caused by flooding, freezing, tornados, and even the recent wildfire fires.”

Residents were also invited to attend the 6th Annual Hays County Emergency Services Preparedness Fair taking place on Sept. 2, 2023 at the Hays Independent School District Performing Arts Center in Kyle, Texas.

The Hays County Emergency Services Preparedness Fair serves as a way for residents to help the including counties of Guadalupe, Comal and Blanco.

“We need to bring that mantra back to taking care of our neighbors and taking care of our community, and I hope through having the annual preparedness fair we can continue to grow in that manner,” Hays County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Michelle Villegas said.

Judge Ruben Becerra said they are always finding ways to improve and recognized the Emergency Service District (ESD) initiative.

“ESD’S are an independent fire department charged with helping put out fires and respond in different scenarios,” Becerra said. “The different ESD’S support one another in ways you could never imagine and regionally we help one another in ways you can’t imagine.”

The court also awarded a contract for the IFB 2023-B16 Centerpoint Road with Capital Excavation project.

The project would work on lowering two hills on Centerpoint Road, which Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said was a long time coming.

“We have always anticipated that the road department would do that project, but with [COVID-19] and the shortages we’ve had it’s been very difficult, so we’ve got a contractor to come in and do the job,” Inglasbe said.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.