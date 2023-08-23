Latest Stories
98°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star

The University Star

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) catches a ball during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Corrales named to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist
August 23, 2023
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
August 23, 2023
Student debt forgiveness canceled, affecting TXST students, alumni
Student debt forgiveness canceled, affecting TXST students, alumni
August 23, 2023
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
August 22, 2023
Halle Dobbs, history and education junior, poses in front of Humayuns Tomb during her study abroad trip, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in New Dehli, India.
Studying Abroad: An educational passport
August 22, 2023
Tips and tricks for succeeding at TXST
Tips and tricks for succeeding at TXST
August 22, 2023

Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract

Lesdy Hernandez, News Contributor
August 23, 2023
Commissioners+Court+proclaims+emergency+preparedness+month%2C+awards+contract
Star file photo

During its Aug. 22 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed Sept. 2023 as Emergency Preparedness month and awarded a contract towards a long awaited safety improvement project.

The Commissioners Court proclaimed Sept. 2023 as Emergency Preparedness month to call upon residents to take action when preparing in the event of a disaster.

“The Hays County residents, businesses, and organizations are unfortunately often called upon to endure the possibility and reality of emergency situations,” the proclamation said. “Lives have been lost or immense property damage has been caused by flooding, freezing, tornados, and even the recent wildfire fires.”

Residents were also invited to attend the 6th Annual Hays County Emergency Services Preparedness Fair taking place on Sept. 2, 2023 at the Hays Independent School District Performing Arts Center in Kyle, Texas. 

The Hays County Emergency Services Preparedness Fair serves as a way for residents to help the including counties of Guadalupe, Comal and Blanco. 

“We need to bring that mantra back to taking care of our neighbors and taking care of our community, and I hope through having the annual preparedness fair we can continue to grow in that manner,” Hays County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Michelle Villegas said.

Judge Ruben Becerra said they are always finding ways to improve and recognized the Emergency Service District (ESD) initiative.  

“ESD’S are an independent fire department charged with helping put out fires and respond in different scenarios,” Becerra said. “The different ESD’S support one another in ways you could never imagine and regionally we help one another in ways you can’t imagine.”

The court also awarded a contract for the IFB 2023-B16 Centerpoint Road with Capital Excavation project. 

The project would work on lowering two hills on Centerpoint Road, which Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said was a long time coming. 

“We have always anticipated that the road department would do that project, but with [COVID-19] and the shortages we’ve had it’s been very difficult, so we’ve got a contractor to come in and do the job,” Inglasbe said. 

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court announces Parks and Recreation Month, authorizes Veterans grant
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court proclaims history preservation month, approves fire marshall funds
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioner's court recognizes the Burke Foundation, listens to public concerns
commissioners court city council 2
Commissioners Court approves needs of district attorney's office
A file photo of the Hays County Historic Courthouse. 
Commissioners Court declares National Influenza Vaccination Week, possible appointment of Ingalsbe to CAMPO
Hays County Historic Courthouse
Commissioners Court responds to voter issues, discusses traffic concerns on FM 1826
More in features
Student debt forgiveness canceled, affecting TXST students, alumni
Student debt forgiveness canceled, affecting TXST students, alumni
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Halle Dobbs, history and education junior, poses in front of Humayuns Tomb during her study abroad trip, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in New Dehli, India.
Studying Abroad: An educational passport
Tips and tricks for succeeding at TXST
Tips and tricks for succeeding at TXST
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Drought in Central Texas worsens as low spring flows persist
Texas State midfielder junior Madi Goss (5) dribbles the ball past the opponent in the game against the Central Arkansas defense at Bobcat Soccer Complex Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Texas State dominates Central Arkansas to begin season 2-0
More in hays-county
Firefighters work inside the new fire station Friday, July 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMFD opens sixth fire station
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
Low level of San Marcos River caused by drought
Stephen Flournoy (left) and Stephanie Pelletier (right) work on finding more job resources, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at The Vibe.
Apartments offer new take on sober living
Jonathan Henderson, San Marcos Fire Department fire marshal, addresses media and victims family members of the Iconic Village fire, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at San Marcos Fire Station 5.
Former TXST student arrested in Iconic Village fire investigation
The flags at the Hays County Veterans Memorial fly at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, on the corner of Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive in San Marcos.
San Marcos to host Memorial Day events
fentanyl info
Fentanyl overdoses leads to increased efforts by Texas State









Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *