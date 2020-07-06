(Photo Gallery) Texas State kicks off Summer II, introduces new Alkek Design Lab

Texas State announced July 2 it would be moving the majority of face-to-face classes for summer II to an online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only exceptions are classes that require a face to face component for licensure or degree requirements.

A campus usually occupied by thousands of students during any given semester now only allows 200, leaving eery feelings for the few around.

Preceding the start of the summer II semester, the new Design Space located on the first floor of Alkek Library opened for limited use with social distancing measures in place. The lab features new computers, 3D printers, sewing machines and more for student use.

Gallery | 13 Photos Sydney Swatsworth A single student makes their way through campus, Monday, July 6, 2020, near the Alkek breezeway. While today was the first day of Summer II courses, most were moved online to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 21 times, 21 visits today