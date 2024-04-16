TXST remembers, honors fallen Bobcats

When sophomore Jeremiah Broussard died in November 2023 at the age of 19, his friends felt there was nothing that could help them heal, but they decided to honor him and his life so that he’ll never be forgotten.

“If you were missing your shoes… and you needed to borrow [Jeremiah’s] shoes, he would let you borrow them and [he’d] walk barefoot,” Cecci Moreno, Broussard’s friend and a public relations sophomore, said. “He was so sweet and the most down-to-earth person.”

The 37th annual Bobcat Pause honored the memories of 26 fallen Bobcats on April 15. The Dean of Students Office hosts this annual event to honor students, faculty, staff and retired faculty and staff who have died between March of the previous year to February of the current year.

Prior to the commencement of the ceremony at 6 p.m., attendees wandered through the room, admiring the tables adorned with photographs, flowers and other meaningful items arranged by the honorees’ loved ones.

Moreno and Adriel Carrasco, Broussard’s friend and public relations junior, stood tearfully at Jeremiah’s portrait. Carrasco was wearing a bracelet with the letter “LLJ,” standing for “Long Live Jeremiah” and said that he, Moreno and other friends and family of Jeremiah had matching bracelets.

Moreno said they met Jeremiah through his brother during their first year at Texas State and grew very close.

“When you first see [Jeremiah], he’s a very shy guy and very closed off, but once you get to know him, you get to see the genuine person he is, and it’s beautiful,” Carrasco said. “It’s beautiful that we got to experience his life.”

During the ceremony Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Vincent E. Morton and Associate Dean of Students Terrence Parker extended a warm welcome to attendees, followed by a moment of silence. Subsequently, a heartfelt slideshow paying tribute to all the honorees was presented.

“Whether family, friendship, mentorship or association connects us, we come together to pay tribute to these shared experiences that bind us as a university,” Morton said.

President Kelly Damphousse delivered words of comfort, stating the purpose of this event is for the Texas State family to comfort each other through pausing and reflecting together on the memories of the honorees.

“Let us pause this evening in remembrance of those who have left us, but will never be forgotten,” Damphousse said. “Let us prioritize the things that truly matter and hold our friends and family close.”

Before the honoree roll call, where each name is called and guests in attendance for them stood, there was a musical performance of “When You Believe” by two senior musical theater majors Hailey Thomas and Zephaniah Divine.

Carrasco said Bobcat Pause was helpful in healing his and Moreno’s grief.

“This is a good-spirited event,” Carrasco said. “We just really love [Jeremiah] a lot, and we remember him every day.”