(Audio Story) ‘No justice, no peace’

Texas State graduate Ty Fromme holds a sign on Hopkins Street near San Marcos City Hall, Friday, May 29, 2020, in San Marcos. The organized protest called for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

On March 13, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot and killed after police raided her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in the middle of the night. Two months later, 46-year-old George Floyd’s neck was pinned to the ground by a police officer, pleading for breath, on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He later died in police custody.

Since then, protests demanding action against police brutality and advocating for black lives have spawn across the country, making their way to San Marcos.

An organized protest occurred at the Hays County Courthouse Friday, May 29, in honor of Floyd, Taylor and the innocent lives who were unjustly lost. Organizers and attendees spoke with passion about their experiences of hurt and pain and hopes for a better future.

