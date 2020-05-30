‘It is our time to speak’: San Marcos community protests in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor
May 30, 2020
Elder Justyn Payne stood in front of a silent crowd gathered to protest at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, relaying a powerful message to a fed-up community devastated by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“[Floyd and Taylor] wanted to breathe; they wanted to live. And they can’t talk anymore. It’s our turn to speak out,” Payne said.
The May 29 protest, originally an idea by Texas State student Diereck Montes, came days after a video surfaced of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd’s neck until he was unconscious; Floyd later died at a hospital. Taylor was shot and killed March 13 at her home in Louisville after police entered her home for a narcotics investigation.
The San Marcos community—student activists, families, city officials and church leaders—arrived with signs and messages advocating for black lives—and against police brutality and white privilege. The protest began with several speakers expressing their frustrations, including Payne and Montes.
“The reason why I organized this is because it [felt] close to home,” Montes said. “George Floyd was not only a citizen but an activist from my neighborhood in [Houston] and attended Jack Yates High School. I just felt like, for my integrity and [sanity], this is something that I needed to do.”
Montes said, as an Afro-Latino, he realizes Floyd and Taylor could have been him. He said he felt it was his duty to be a part of change and take part in something impactful for the community.
“[Black people] have to [set an example for] other people,” Montes said. “What I see is us uniting [the community] even more—us continuing [to fight] together.”
After the speeches concluded, the group began marching toward San Marcos City Hall. Along the way, the march captured the attention of people in passing cars, honking and yelling in support. Tyreonta Norman, one of the Texas State students who led the protest and march, said her and others taking action had everything to do with the disproportionate targeting of black people by police.
“This has been an issue going on for years and years, way before we even saw it on television,” Norman said. “It’s really, really terrible that this is happening to people’s brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles…[police violence] doesn’t discriminate [in the black community]. The only thing that matters is that you’re black.”
Ariel and Amber Corral, two sisters that took part in the protest, said witnessing people rally in support of black people made them personally feel like their voices are being heard.
“It really gives us a [feeling] of unity, [seeing] everybody out here that actually [care] and are actually being allies to [black people],” they said. “[Seeing] those who are walking in the protest and [people showing support in cars passing by] is moving.”
After returning to the courthouse, the community gathered to hear closing remarks, Texas State student Tiera Johnson singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and a collective prayer.
Montes said as long as black people are on the receiving end of injustice, the community will not stop speaking out and fighting for the justice and treatment they seek.
“I’m very proud that people actually came out and supported,” Montes said. “[I’m proud] that everyone kept their demeanor and their heads focused on the goals that we have.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Justyn Payne’s first name. It has since been corrected; we deeply apologize for this error. Further, we changed distinctions of “African American” in the story to “black”.
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.
Aidan Bea is the sports editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As sports editor, Aidan copy edits all section content, manages the sports staff and seeks out sports news related to Texas State. Before becoming sports editor, Aidan was a sports reporter specializing in basketball coverage. Aidan is currently a senior majoring in digital media innovation with a minor in media studies.