Bobcats upset first-place Little Rock in 74-66 win

Texas State (16-10, 9-6) bounced back from their loss last Saturday as they defeated the University of Arkansas-Little Rock (18-8, 11-3), the Sun Belt’s current first-place team, 74-66 Thursday night at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats got out to a quick start with a demanding 31-9 lead, but the Trojans responded by going on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 15. The Bobcats recovered, however, and were able to hold a 40-22 lead at the half.

At the 8:53 mark in the first half, sophomore forward Alonzo Sule ignited the crowd with a put-back dunk. Sule had to play big minutes as senior Eric Terry found himself in early foul trouble, finishing the game with a season-high 26 points and grabbing 10 boards.

The Trojans stormed back in the second half, encroaching within seven points of the Bobcats’ lead. However, junior guard Shelby Adams converted on an and-one to help the Bobcats close the game 74-66. Senior guard Nijal Pearson was back with the ‘Cats after a one-game hiatus and finished with 15 points. Sophomore guard Caleb Asberry rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.

The Bobcats will return to Strahan to face Arkansas State at 2 pm. on Saturday. Texas State last faced the Red Wolves for a 70-67 road win on Jan. 4.

