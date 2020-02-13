(Video) Quad Talk: Best and worst Valentine’s Day experiences

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In this week’s Quad Talk, we asked students about their best and worst Valentine’s Day experiences:

Video by Kate Connors and Rebecca Harrell

Edited by Katelyn Lester and Rebecca Harrell

Quad Talk Intro by Rebecca Harrell

For more content, visit our website at www.universitystar.com, and follow us on social media @universitystar.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today