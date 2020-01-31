(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Ep. 30
January 31, 2020
Sports Editor Claire Partain and Assistant Sports Editor Colton McWilliams return to discuss Texas State football’s offseason recruiting, coaching changes, softball’s matchup vs the U.S. Olympic team more. Reporter Cade Andrews stops by to talk men’s and women’s basketball.
Hosted by Claire Partain, Colton McWilliams and Cade Andrews
Edited by Andrew Zimmel
Graphic by Valkyrie Mata
