(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Ep. 30

Claire Partain, Colton McWilliams, and Cade Andrews
January 31, 2020

Sports Editor Claire Partain and Assistant Sports Editor Colton McWilliams return to discuss Texas State football’s offseason recruiting, coaching changes, softball’s matchup vs the U.S. Olympic team more. Reporter Cade Andrews stops by to talk men’s and women’s basketball.

Hosted by Claire Partain, Colton McWilliams and Cade Andrews

Edited by Andrew Zimmel

Graphic by Valkyrie Mata

