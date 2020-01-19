Bobcats sweep Louisiana road trip with fourth straight win
January 19, 2020
The Texas State men’s basketball team (12-8, 5-4 Sun Belt) picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated Louisiana 68-59 (7-13, 2-7 Sun Belt) Saturday night at the Cajundome.
This was the Bobcats’ first win in Lafayette as they swept both the Ragin’ Cajuns and ULM in their Louisiana road trip.
Texas State led for most of the game and came into halftime with a 37-28 lead, but the Ragin’ Cajuns put up a fight with an 8-0 run to pull the game within a point to start the second half. Sophomore guard Mason Harrell knocked down a three to end the run and get the Bobcats a run of their own as they eventually went up by double-digits to end the game with a 68-59 victory.
Senior guard Nijal Pearson, who recently surpassed all former Bobcats as the No. 1 all-time program scorer, led the offensive front with 18 points. Harrell and junior forward Isiah Small followed suit, scoring in the double digits with 12 points each. Small also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Texas State returns back to Strahan Coliseum at 4 p.m. on Saturday against in-state rival UTA. The last meeting between these teams in San Marcos furthered the rivalry as the game went to double overtime and resulted in a Texas State loss in 2019.
