(Video Documentary) Hands On: Ceramics and Sculpture at Texas State
January 13, 2020
Texas State offers its students many artistic and creative majors, but there are few as hands-on as sculpture and ceramics. Through the eyes of sculpture and ceramics professors and students alike, “Hands On” explores the appeal of these arts.
Video by Hannah Thompson
