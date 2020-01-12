(Video) 2020 Visions: San Martians share New Year’s resolutions

Rebecca Harrell, Assistant Multimedia Editor
January 12, 2020

Members of the San Marcos community share and discuss their goals and resolutions for 2020.

Video by Rebecca Harrell

For more content, please visit our website at www.universitystar.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @universitystar.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 2 times, 2 visits today