Huiet promoted as head volleyball coach
December 11, 2019
Two days after 40-year head volleyball coach Karen Chisum announced her retirement, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Kacey Shoemake announced former Associate Head Coach Sean Huiet as Chisum’s successor on Wednesday.
Huiet was most recently promoted to the associate head coaching position prior to the 2019 season, helping the Bobcats to the Sun Belt regular season championship and their second-consecutive NCAA tournament qualification as Sun Belt Conference Tournament Champions.
Since joining the program in 2006, Huiet has seen the team reach a .768 conference winning record in the 14-year span and guided the team to two Sun Belt Conference regular-season championships and three Sun Belt tournament championships. Prior to their conference switch, Huiet helped the ‘Cats take two regular-season Southland championships and three top spots in the Southland Championship Tournament.
Huiet’s previous roles for the team included training setters, including two that were awarded Setter of the Year for the past three consecutive years (Erin Hoppe, 2017; Emily DeWalt, 2018-19). Huiet has also coached defensive specialists and outside hitters as well as assisting in recruiting and scouting. The former assistant/associate head coach has also headed coordinating duties such as travel arrangements and creating the Maroon and Gold Digger Club.
Huiet will make official announcements on the promotion in a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Strahan Arena prior to the 5 p.m. men’s basketball game.
