Texas State runs through Prairie View

The Bobcats’ efficient shooting and scrappy defense led them to a 27-point win (75-48) against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Nijal Pearson had a historic night, landing a season-high 23 points to move up to No. 4 in the team’s all-time scoring list. Pearson also grabbed eight rebounds on the night.

The game was also historic as head coach Danny Kaspar’s 100th win at Texas State as the ‘Cats moved up to 2-1 on the season.

The Bobcats came out red hot, making their first 6 shots and dominating the 2018 NCAA qualifiers to lead 43-28 at the half. The quick lead was headed by junior guard Deshawn Davidson, whose first 11 shots all ended in the net.

The ‘Cats shot 52% from the field and 47% from behind the arc, outrebounding PVAMU 35-24.

The team emphasized defense on and off the ball, forcing the Panthers to 21 turnovers that converted into 16 points.

In the 2nd half, the Bobcats were able to put the game away with a 12-0 run to make their lead 62-37 and cap off the blowout win.

Next up for the Bobcats is a road test against the nationally-ranked Baylor Bears on Friday in Waco.

