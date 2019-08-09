Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 21

TXST Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel and sports reporter Sean Anchondo break down Texas State’s schedule — specifically the November 2nd matchup against the Ragin Cajuns in Lafayette, Louisiana. Also, Colton McWilliams talks about Bobcat Media Day and the preseason awards volleyball and soccer have been racking up.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.

Viewed 8 times, 3 visits today