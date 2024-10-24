Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
Courtesy of Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe

Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate

Jacquelyn Burrer, News Reporter
October 24, 2024
Categories:

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe, the incumbent Democrat candidate, is running unopposed for Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1, which means she will be reelected for the 2024-28 term.

 

Ingalsbe was first elected in 1996, marking the court’s first woman and Latina elected official.

According to her campaign platform, Ingalsbe’s priorities for her next term consist of improving Hays County infrastructure, expanding access to affordable healthcare and reforming the local criminal justice system.

During her last term, Ingalsbe sponsored various infrastructure projects, including the road improvements at the intersection of I-35 and Posey Road and various county projects to improve sidewalks near local schools for children to walk or bike to school.

Ingalsbe is particularly focused on enhancing infrastructure in the eastern communities of Hays County.

In addition, Ingalsbe is also committed to building on current affordable healthcare and mental healthcare initiatives, particularly in underserved areas of Hays County.

In the past, Ingalsbe sponsored and successfully expanded mental health and substance abuse resources for veterans in Hays County, including Hays County’s agreement with Austin Recovery Inc. that provides intensive inpatient treatment at no expense for veterans with substance abuse conditions.

Ingalsbe was also involved in previous efforts for criminal justice reform, including sponsoring the creation of the Jail Population Dashboard for Hays County, which is meant to provide up-to-date information and data from the jail available to the public.

In her next term, Ingalsbe wants to specifically focus on improving rehabilitation and re-entry programs for former inmates to decrease repeat incarceration rates in the county.

The University Star reached out to Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe for an interview but she was unavailable.

