73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball extends winning streak with mid-week win over Vaqueros
March 28, 2024
Texas State Fall 2021 graduates stand before the start of the commencement ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Black graduation rates lowest among TXST students
March 28, 2024
Texas State students Marina De la Cruz (Left) and Sophie Reels (Right) rehearse, Nov. 20, 2023, in the Music Building.
Guitar professor Mark Cruz strikes a chord as festival director
March 28, 2024
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court welcomes new fire marshal, receives concerns about Senate Bill 4
March 27, 2024
New STEM building approved for construction
New STEM building approved for construction
March 27, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students
March 27, 2024

Guitar professor Mark Cruz strikes a chord as festival director

Adriana Villanueva, Life and Arts Contributor
March 28, 2024
Texas+State+students+Marina+De+la+Cruz+%28Left%29+and+Sophie+Reels+%28Right%29+rehearse%2C+Nov.+20%2C+2023%2C+in+the+Music+Building.
Photo Courtesy of Mark Cruz
Texas State students Marina De la Cruz (Left) and Sophie Reels (Right) rehearse, Nov. 20, 2023, in the Music Building.

The Hill Country Classical Guitar Ensemble Festival, founded and curated by Mark Cruz, a guitar professor, will celebrate a wide range of guitar music in a national competition on April 5-6 at the Texas State University School of Music Recital Hall.

The festival creates a competitive performing ground for students to experience being in ensembles and to improve their performance skills. Students from middle school, high school and guitar majors from colleges and independent studios will come together to celebrate guitar and strive for excellence as they perform music pieces.

“Michael Quantz, who is a guitar professor at [University of Texas at Brownsville] had been putting on a [guitar] festival for years, and he still does,” Cruz said. “It’s in the same format as this festival. One year, Quantz couldn’t do his festival, so I did one myself. That’s how it started.”

What started as a small gathering in 2013 became a highly anticipated event for all musicians. This year is the fifth annual event due to a short pause in the festival in 2019. Starting back up in 2022, the festival has continued ever since. Cruz hopes to make the festival an annual event.

On April 5, there will a competition, vendor fair and masterclasses by Alejandro Montiel, Isaac Bustos and Mark Cruz. Closing the festival on the evening of April 6, acoustic guitar virtuoso Andy McKee will perform extended techniques and compositions followed by the awards ceremony.

Sophia Reels, a sound recording technology freshman, opens the festival alongside peer, Marina De la Cruz-Medrano, a health sciences senior. Reels and De la Cruz-Medrano have three hours of ensemble rehearsal together every week. Cruz works with the two students during these three hours to prepare for the festival.

On the evening of April 5, Cruz will perform a program of original compositions, followed by the Texas Guitar Quartet featuring Isaac Bustos, Alejandro Montiel, Joseph Palmer and Jay Kacherski. Reels is looking forward to his performance.

“Mark plays his own compositions, which I think are inspiring to listen to. He is very good at performing his compositions, and I think getting to see him perform is good for students to see as well as getting feedback from judges,” Reels said.

Reels believes the festival is a great way for students of all ages to get performance opportunities.

Although Reels enjoys playing finger-style guitar and acoustic, classical guitar is the main style she focuses on. Reels believes the guest artists who perform classical guitar at the festival can give the music-loving audience a look into the less-known genre of guitar music.

The Texas Guitar Quartet is set to perform at the Hill Country Classical Guitar Ensemble Festival. Starting in 2009, the quartet has played in a few music competitions and concerts leading up to the festival.

Joseph Palmer, a quartet member and performance engagement artist at Austin Classical Guitar, said they first played in the Hill Country Classical Guitar Ensemble Festival in 2019. Palmer said due to the quartet’s experience, they are confident their performance will go well.

Palmer believes the festival is one of the few opportunities for students to perform and compete together as an ensemble. He has had students of his own who have worked up at duet or trio with friends to compete in the Hill Country Classical Guitar Ensemble Festival.

“It’s nice that you get some of the general public to come to this festival as well as some young students, you get a nice mix of people,” Palmer said. “In my experience, classical guitar is not known as the most popular guitar. I find when people hear classical guitar being played well, they absolutely love it. The festival helps to bring awareness to the style.”

Cruz’s passion for classical guitar and his commitment to fostering a vibrant community of musicians are the driving forces behind the festival. Cruz created the festival to help students grow as individuals and as musicians, to help them learn how to share music with each other and to get them to interact when playing in an ensemble or duet.

The Hill Country Classical Guitar Ensemble Festival is open to the public and has free admission.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
New STEM building approved for construction
New STEM building approved for construction
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students
Price Center committee member Margaret Adie stands in front of her artwork, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Price Center.
Exhibit highlights artists for Women’s History Month
Texas State senior Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats extend win streak to five with road victory over Bearkats
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's sweep against Appalachian State
Local residents take a stroll through Purgatory Creek Park, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos closes four trails for endangered bird
More in L&A_events
Panelists (From Left to Right) Cynthia Hernandez, Zenarae Antoine, Bobbie Garza-Hernandez and Jessica Gendron speak at Embracing Your Power, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Female leaders in San Marcos share their paths to success
Theatre junior Jaden Petty (Left) and production sophomore Stephanie Wilson (Right) rehearse a dance-party scene, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Theater students to perform original written play
JP De Vera and Rica Cunningham perform leading roles in Texas State FSA’s culture dance, Friday, March 8, 2024, at GoodPhil.
TXST FSA embraces diversity at competition
Solangel Lilo Viva Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.
Rainbow Night returns to San Marcos after 10 years
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
Local band Bogan Villa performing, March 2022, at Shiners Saloon in Austin, TX.
Local musicians prepare for The Shiner's Saloon Showdown
More in L&A_General
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star