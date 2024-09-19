Categories:

San Marcos community reflects on 15 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy

Cassandra Tamex, Life and Arts Contributor
September 19, 2024
Malibu Imported performs in the drag marathon during the 10th annual SMTX Pride, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at The Railyard Bar and Grill.
Katherine Rea

Since 2009, Sylvia Sandoval, long-time resident of San Marcos, played a role in organizing LGBTQ+ events.

Coordinating the 10th annual San Marcos Pride Festival, Sandoval reflects on the challenges and progress of the LGBTQ+ community over the years. When she first became involved with the community in San Marcos in 2009, she noticed it struggled to find acceptance and safe spaces.

“There wasn’t much support, and finding places where we could gather safely was difficult,” Sandoval said.

In response, Sandoval launched “Rainbow Nights,” a weekly event at a local bar designed to create a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ individuals. Initially, the event faced significant resistance as vandalism ensued, and the few bars that agreed to host soon declined to continue.

Sandoval and her supporters persisted despite the obstacles, and Rainbow Nights lasted from 2010-2014. In 2014, Stonewall Warehouse opened, becoming the only physical location the LGBTQ+ community could call home and serving as a hub for support and celebration. However, on Jan. 1, 2023, the business closed for economic reasons, leaving community members bereft.

Despite this history of challenges, the 10th annual San Marcos Pride Festival showcased the progress the LGBTQ+ has made, and Sandoval expressed her excitement about growing positive political support.

“It’s a very unique time,” Sandoval said. “This one is election season with everybody who wants to be a part of making a difference. I get to see that crowd come in, the ones that want to make a difference.”

  • Community members gather inside Railyard Bar and Grill to watch SMTX Pride performers on Sept. 14, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Allison Drinnon
    '

  • A woman on skates hugs a toddler in a blue dress during SMTX Pride at Railyard Bar and Grill on Sept. 14, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Allison Drinnon
    '

  • The SMTX Pride parade concludes their march at Railyard Bar and Grill on Edward Gary Street on Sept. 14, 2024.

    Allison Drinnon
    '

  • A billiards player at Railyard Bar and Grill watches a striped cue ball roll across the table after hitting it during SMTX Pride on Sept. 14, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Allison Drinnon
    '

  • Texas State student and musician Angela Lyn and owner Kirsten Boynt of Los Gatos 512 perform onstage at Railyard Bar and Grill for SMTX Pride on Sept. 14, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Allison Drinnon
    '

  • Mayor Jane Hughson reads opening remarks for SMTX Pride after the parade at Railyard Bar and Grill on Sept. 14, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Allison Drinnon
    '

  • Malibu Imported performs in the drag marathon during San Marcos 10th annual pride on Sept. 14, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Katherine Rea
    '

    Allison Drinnon
    '

  • Locals gather to watch the drag show during San Marcos 10th annual pride on Sept. 14, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Katherine Rea
    '
Last Saturday, the festival kicked off with the traditional Pride Parade, where participants walked from LBJ MLK Crossroads Memorial around the block to Railyard Bar and Grill. A Pride Proclamation followed, where San Marcos community leaders celebrated LGBTQ+ progress and emphasized the importance of community resistance against discriminatory policies and the need for voter mobilization. Nonprofit groups also highlighted financial resources available to the community and concluded with a call to action for continued advocacy.

Jane Hughson, San Marcos mayor, joined a lineup of speakers urging support for LGBTQ+ children and adults.

“We must protect the children who are bullied in schools and elsewhere. We must support them in their quest to know who they are,” Hughson said.

Hughson also emphasized the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ adults.

“We must protect and support our adults who are ready to embrace who they are, and also those who may not be quite ready,” Hughson said.

Heather Aidala, executive director of the Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund, discussed key LGBTQ+ support initiatives, including the Jeremy O. Torres Emergency Stabilization Fund and the Victor Saldivar Academic Scholarship. Additionally, the San Marcos Queer Council — an organization initiated at the close of the Stonewall Warehouse — highlighted its presence as a community-building organization aimed at fostering connections among local residents.

The festival also included a performance by Los Gatos 512, a Pride Drag Show marathon and closed with a dance party. Brianna St. James, one of the festival’s entertainers and one of four original drag queens to help open Stonewall Warehouse, reflected on the LGBTQ+ movement’s transformation.

“I can’t believe we’re at our 10-year anniversary, helping out the community and doing fundraisers,” St. James said. “It’s been a beautiful ride to see where the community started 10 years ago to where we are now.”

For Sandoval, the support of the San Marcos community and the growth of the drag queens are among the greatest takeaways from her work. Watching them since 2009, she noticed how much they changed and took their roles in the community as a responsibility.

“[The girls] didn’t take it as, ‘I’m just putting on a show,'” Sandoval said. “They took it as a responsibility to teach others, to set the example to be great citizens of San Marcos. I’m super proud to see the development in their life. It’s been an honor and a pleasure for me to watch.”

