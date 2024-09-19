San Marcos community reflects on 15 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy

Since 2009, Sylvia Sandoval, long-time resident of San Marcos, played a role in organizing LGBTQ+ events.

Coordinating the 10th annual San Marcos Pride Festival, Sandoval reflects on the challenges and progress of the LGBTQ+ community over the years. When she first became involved with the community in San Marcos in 2009, she noticed it struggled to find acceptance and safe spaces.

“There wasn’t much support, and finding places where we could gather safely was difficult,” Sandoval said.

In response, Sandoval launched “Rainbow Nights,” a weekly event at a local bar designed to create a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ individuals. Initially, the event faced significant resistance as vandalism ensued, and the few bars that agreed to host soon declined to continue.

Sandoval and her supporters persisted despite the obstacles, and Rainbow Nights lasted from 2010-2014. In 2014, Stonewall Warehouse opened, becoming the only physical location the LGBTQ+ community could call home and serving as a hub for support and celebration. However, on Jan. 1, 2023, the business closed for economic reasons, leaving community members bereft.

Despite this history of challenges, the 10th annual San Marcos Pride Festival showcased the progress the LGBTQ+ has made, and Sandoval expressed her excitement about growing positive political support.

“It’s a very unique time,” Sandoval said. “This one is election season with everybody who wants to be a part of making a difference. I get to see that crowd come in, the ones that want to make a difference.”