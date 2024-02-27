73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State puts on international film fest
February 27, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year transfers to Texas State
February 27, 2024
logo
A look at candidates for Hays County Sheriff
February 27, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State ends Round Rock Classic with win over Washington State
February 26, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Baseball loses two, wins one in Round Rock Classic
February 26, 2024
Graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter dash event at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024.
Daniel Harrold: The Sun Belt's fastest man
February 26, 2024

Texas State puts on international film fest

Bianca Thomas, Life and Arts Contributor
February 27, 2024
Professor+Louie+Dean+Valencia+presents+his+new+book%2C+Harry+Styles+and+the+Cult+of+Celebrity%2C+as+part+of+the+film+festival%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+22%2C+2024%2C+in+Taylor+Murphy.
Rosey Mendoza
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.

Two courses from the honors college, “Harry Styles and the Cult of the Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture” and “Iconic Figures of the French-Speaking World,” have put together an event titled “Between Fame and Infamy: An International Film Festival, Symposim, and Art Exhibition on Celebrity” The event is currently showing films and art until March 7. It will end with a symposium.

The film festival deals with issues regarding celebrity influencer culture showcasing films about gender and sexuality. Twenty-three films will be shown over three weeks at different locations on campus with free admission for everyone. The event also features an art exhibit which opened on Feb. 19 and ends on March 7.

Louie Valencia, the professor of the Harry Styles course, believes the festival is important to share this with students because these films show how people use the internet to shape their own identities.

“What I’m interested in out of this is the films that show the experiences of young people and how they live in the world that demands a lot of them,” Valencia said. “Either from expectations from the internet or also, what does it mean to try to have power or to use influence?”

Students in these classes were given the task of thinking about what fame meant to them and came up with some of the films that would be showcased throughout the film festival.

There will be lectures and discussions following the films that are shown. The topics of these discussions range from identity to gender and sexuality.

Soren Jespersen, a history senior who has helped out with promotion and publications, said the turnout at the opening for both events was great.

“I was able to see the fruits of everyone’s labor come together and see the culmination of the efforts,” Jespersen said. “That’s just a really good big payoff to see. All of [our] hard work [coming] to fruition that, and that’s a nice feeling.”

Jespersen will also be helping out with the moderation for the discussion on the film Marie Antoinette by Sofia Coppola.

“Now is a very critical time for people to be able to ask those kinds of questions critically about their relationship with celebrities,” Jespersen said.

Stephanie Morales, a photography sophomore, who attended the festival on Feb. 23 said it’s important for students to attend the festival because the films let students know that they are not alone.

“It just opens up our eyes and gives different perspectives on how we feel about different things,” Morales said.

For more information on the festival visit their Instagram @txstfilmfestival.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year transfers to Texas State
logo
A look at candidates for Hays County Sheriff
Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State ends Round Rock Classic with win over Washington State
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Baseball loses two, wins one in Round Rock Classic
Graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter dash event at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024.
Daniel Harrold: The Sun Belt's fastest man
Illustration by Quinn Fanta
SB 17 hurts drag community within Texas State
More in L&A_events
Local resident browses through the Popular Books section Friday, February 9, 2024 at Green Heron.
Starting a new chapter: Bookshop opens in SMTX
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
A student decorates the Día de los Muertos display, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Education Building.
TXST celebrates Día de los Muertos in display
Halloweekend awareness and resources for students
"Halloweekend" awareness and resources for students
More in L&A_General
The patio area of Palmers Restaurant offers a peaceful setting for dining, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in San Marcos.
Pieces of love in San Marcos: Date ideas for Valentine's Day
Biology senior Ali Jallow showcases her in-apartment studio, The Doll Studio, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in San Marcos.
Biology student balances studies and her studio
TXST Love Stories
TXST Love Stories
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
Psychology junior and peer mentor Aysia Banks offers assistance to fellow students Sunday, Jan. 17, 2024, outside Commons Dining Hall.
Peer Mentors reflect on growth for National Mentoring Month



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star