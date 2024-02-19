57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Decline in women's basketball season sparks reflection
February 19, 2024
Texas State redshirt-senior right-hand pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) catches the returning throw from the catcher during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats gear up for road match with No. 5 Horned Frogs
February 19, 2024
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
February 19, 2024
The patio area of Palmers Restaurant offers a peaceful setting for dining, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in San Marcos.
Pieces of love in San Marcos: Date ideas for Valentine's Day
February 19, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats avenge loss to Red Raiders, close out TXST Tournament with a win
February 19, 2024
Texas State redshirt-senior catcher August Ramirez (18) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wins third game of series to sweep Penguins
February 18, 2024

Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball

Marisa Nuñez, Life and Arts Editor
February 19, 2024
San+Marcos+residents+Mike+and+Angie+Harelick+on+the+dance+floor+at+the+Golden+Sweethearts+Ball%2C+Friday+Feb.+9%2C+2024%2C+at+the+San+Marcos+Activity+Center.
Marisa Nuñez
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.

For 23 years, Golden Sweethearts Ball has brought people ages 50 and above to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a night full of music, food, dancing and socialization. 100 people from all over Hays County attended the annual ball on Feb. 9 at the San Marcos Activity Center.

“It’s something that they could come here knowing that it’s just for that age group,” Nick Riali, the senior program coordinator, said. “It’s a good safe place… [and] we’re able to provide them with a nice evening here in a great location, great environment and it’s something special for them.”

In 2023, only 85 tickets were sold. Riali said this is the biggest turnout they’ve had since after COVID-19. Golden Sweethearts Ball will continue to be put on as long as attendees purchase tickets.

“We’re here to try to help serve the public and show people a good time and hopefully, someday some of these Texas State students will be coming in to join us as they get older.”

Riali has been in charge of the ball since 2014, providing a fun environment at an affordable price, giving seniors a chance to get out of the house, socialize and make memories.

Since 2013, Cindi Scheid, former assistant director of accounting at Texas State, and her husband Doug have attended the Golden Sweethearts Ball. Because they are regular ballroom dancers, they enjoy this ball because it has good music and is a fun time.

“We’ve been dancing for a long time and we love it,” Cindi said. “So when we heard there was a sweetheart dance, we said, ‘Oh, we have to go,’ and so we’ve been coming every year that they’ve had it since then.”

The Scheid’s ballroom dance about four times a month and were out on the dance floor the whole night, only taking a few breaks for food and refreshments. They continue to ballroom dance because it’s good exercise, fun to be able to use different dance styles and it keeps their romance alive.

Dan and Sandi Bryant traveled to the ball from Martindale, Texas, after having such a good time attending the dance in 2023. A group of volunteers dancing with the attendees made them excited to come back.

“It was fantastic last year we had so much fun,” Dan said. “The food, the music and the sorority girls last year were just a blast when they were dancing.”

The Bryants both have knee replacements so they can’t dance as much as they’d like to but they enjoy watching attendees dance just as much. They plan on coming back again next year.

“[The San Marcos Activity Center] offers an awful lot that couples can do,” Sandi said. “It’s something to get out and do things together.”

Angie and Mike Harelick attended the Golden Sweethearts Ball for the first time this year. They fell in love dancing and came out to the ball to do just that.

“We were seeing other people when we were younger and just happened to run into each other at dances,” Mike said.

They said dancing at the ball made them feel closer and that was natural for them.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in L & A features
Biology senior Ali Jallow showcases her in-apartment studio, The Doll Studio, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in San Marcos.
Biology student balances studies and her studio
TXST Love Stories
TXST Love Stories
(From left to right) Music studies junior Tomas Hinojosa and sophomores Jaime Fernandez, Miles Avelar and Emma Hallett posing with their instruments, Jan. 25, 2024, at the School of Music Building.
Saxophone quartet to perform at TMEA
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
Psychology junior and peer mentor Aysia Banks offers assistance to fellow students Sunday, Jan. 17, 2024, outside Commons Dining Hall.
Peer Mentors reflect on growth for National Mentoring Month
More in L&A_events
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
A student decorates the Día de los Muertos display, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Education Building.
TXST celebrates Día de los Muertos in display
Halloweekend awareness and resources for students
"Halloweekend" awareness and resources for students
Week of homecoming traditions to create a fun experience for campus community
Week of homecoming traditions to create a fun experience for campus community
James Bouzard, University Seminar professor, telling his story, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Performing Arts Center
Storytellers gleam at fifth annual Star Stories
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.
Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community
More in L&A_General
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Bobcat guide for a more nutritious lifestyle
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Translational Health Research Center works to inspire students to join research program
Abby (right) and Emmaleigh (left) attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Houston, Texas, 2023.
Health sciences senior finds passion through sister's medical emergency
Local businesses approach to taking on Winter Break
Local businesses approach to taking on Winter Break
Regents’ professor of English Cyrus Cassells poses for a birthday photo on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Casa Pelican in New Orleans.
Cyrus Cassells: a traveling poet inspiring himself and others



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star