71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals

Megan Weise, Life and Arts Reporter
August 28, 2024
Devon Crew

The Price Center Arts Committee is calling local artists through the month of August to submit design proposals for the transformation of two outdoor picnic tables for a monetary prize.

The Price Center’s proposal for new permanent outdoor seating in its garden area is open to all local artists. There are few requirements for submission, with artists able to move in any creative direction they choose. The artist or artists picked will transform two 8-inch tables and benches, with $1000 awarded to one winner or $500 to each artist chosen.

“We need to make sure [the artist] knows what they’re doing [and] that this isn’t the first time they’ve tried to paint something,” Clay DeStefano, executive director of the Price Center said. “We’re asking for a proposal that would include rendering or some sort of a sketch of what they are thinking and then examples of previous work.”

According to DeStefano, the permanent seating will be located in the center’s garden, which serves as a venue for outdoor events and a place to enjoy. The seating is currently in the garden and is waiting to be redesigned.

The center’s garden is one of the key characteristics to its building. It houses 14 other art installations, including a San Marcos mermaid statue, a mosaic bust and three mosaic, river-themed benches. The mosaic benches were the first commission created by the Committee of the Arts at The Price Center, hiring Sondra Kretschmar, co-founder of River City Glassworks, to complete the project.

“[The center] wanted [the benches] to… have to do with the river,” Kretschmar said. “[River City Glassworks] came up with a little sketch… [and] once they approved it, then I was able to come up with an overall draft… then I drew the design on the seat and started putting it together.”

Kretschmar drew her inspiration for the mosaic benches, titled “Love Flows Like a River,” from the San Marcos River. The benches feature various wildlife one might see on the river, as well as sun rays that represent the newness of another day, according to Kretschmar. While the proposal for the garden picnic tables allows creative freedom, the Center also asks for elements of San Marcos to be included.

“It would be best for someone who’s considering [entering the art proposal] to come look at the garden and see it in context to see where it’s going to fit,” DeStefano said. “Most of the works that are currently in the garden… focus on the flora and fauna of the area, so that seems to be kind of the theme… but it’s not limited to that.”

Susan Warren, a self-taught artist and business owner of Odds and Ends, entered her proposal for the transformation of a bust of a female torso for the Price Center’s garden. The bust is decorated with a mosaic of various designs which Warren used to blend the art with the flora and fauna of the garden. When submitting an artist proposal, Warren said planning is an important step.

“Make sure that… you can follow through with your plan,” Warren said. “There’s a lot of [mosaic pieces] that I’ve done recently that I really spent a lot of time thinking about and trying to make it seem pretty realistic.”

DeStefano said there is a lot of history in San Marcos that someone could tap into, and if someone came up with a different idea, it would be considered. The proposal call is open until Aug. 31, and the transformation of the picnic tables is to be completed before the end of 2024.

For more information, view the proposal call on the Price Center’s website at https://www.price-center.org/single-post/price-center-issues-rfp-for-new-art-garden-tables or contact DeStefano at [email protected].

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State begins quest for first Sun Belt championship against Lamar
Texas State freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu dribbles the ball during the match against Texas, Friday, March 1. 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup
New Title IX rules won't go into effect at TXST
New Title IX rules won't go into effect at TXST
2024 Bobcats football could put Texas State on map
2024 Bobcats football could put Texas State on map
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
2024 Texas State football season preview
Clash of Columns: Texas State parking zones
Clash of Columns: Texas State parking zones
More in L&A_events
Entrepreneurs and members of the San Marcos community network at the Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Embassy Suites Conference Center.
Showcase leads schools to engage with community
San Marcos community members attend Love's Palette, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center. This year's Love's Palette is the San Marcos Art League's 2nd annual Pride Month art exhibition.
"Love's Palette" showcases LGBTQ artists' talent
Artist Carol Serur poses with her displayed artwork, "When you forget to close the door...", following the San Marcos Art League May Showcase, Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
SMAL hosts first award showcase for local artists
Wreaths to commemorate servicemen killed in action are placed at the Hays County Veterans Memorial during the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos looks back on Veterans Memorial
Indie-band, The Homily, performs for the crowd at Music on the Square, Friday, May 10, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Homegrown harmonies: Music on the Square celebrates local musicians
President of the Seaton Foundation Rachel Medina delivers inspiring closing remarks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the 10th Annual Internship Graduation Reception.
LiveOak celebrates a decade of cognitive disability care
More in L&A_General
Combat veteran and Texas State alumnus Heriberto Arambula discusses the healing power of storytelling and the importance of veterans being able to share their stories, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of University Libraries.
Preserving their stories: educational veteran program begins work
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffer's album "Light," Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases
Cafe owner Krendi Harmon stands in front of new sign at Cafe Cortado Friday, June 28, 2024, at 221 North Street.
European-inspired coffee shop works to build community in San Marcos
Advertising senior Kayla Jones (center right) poses for a photo alongside Calaboose President Jo Ann Parsons (left) and members of the Holt family (center left, right) after being recognized for receiving the Dr. Elvin Holt Professor Emeritus Calaboose Scholarship, Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Cephas House in San Marcos.
Holt Scholarship continues contributions through lifelong passions
Volunteer Mary O'Hara separates trash, Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Rio Vista Park.
Clean up your own mess: group picks up trash left in San Marcos River
Donate to The University Star