What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Feb. 16-18, there’s a variety of events to attend ranging from Bobcat athletics, unique shopping opportunities and live shows. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, Feb. 16

the Texas State men’s baseball team will be facing off against the Youngstown State Penguins in their first matchup of the season. The game will be the start of a three game series played throughout the weekend. The game will start at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Baseball Park; students enter free with their TXST ID and general admission tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $10. The game will also be lived streamed on ESPN+.

Friday, Feb. 16

For all Texas State students preparing to receive their rings, check out San Jose Jewelers spring showcase at Barefoot Outfitters located on the square. The showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where ring designs and styles will be available to try on.

Friday, Feb. 16

Carry on the Valentine’s Day spirit and go to the “Cupid’s Comedy Show” by Top Flight Comedy at Wake the Dead Coffee House starting from 8-9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite for $7.50 and drinks ranging from coffee, tea and alcoholic beverages can be to order through the barista.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Bring friends and your wallet to the Vanilla Bean Market at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. This monthly small business event has over 60 vendors, including many Bobcat-owned businesses, selling an array of items from handmade goods to vintage clothes. The market will go on from 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Roughhouse Brewing will host Jeremy Parsons Music to perform live from 12-3 p.m. Parsons, a San Antonio native, returns from years living in Nashville to perform across many cities in Texas.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Round out Valentine’s weekend with a performance by SMART Orchestra: “From the Symphony, with Love.” This free concert will be held at the First Baptist Church at 3 p.m. and feature love-themed songs from many popular musicals.